RESULT: Stamford Town show great bouncebackability to win a thriller, Jaidka Cup semi-final at Cricketfield Lane

Have your say

Stamford Town showed great bouncebackability to reach the Stamford Charity Cup Final last night (June 12).

Just 24 hours after they were crushed by over 100 runs in a T20 quarter-final, Town beat Ketton Sports by four wickets in a keenly-contested semi-final at Pit Lane.

Matt Green was the ultimate hero cracking successive fours with ramp shots when eight runs were needed from the final four balls to pass Ketton’s 124-8. Alex Birch had opened up with 35 for Stamford and Simon Prentice finished 21 not out. In-form off-spinner Zeeshan Manzoor took 4-18 for the home side.

Ketton’s innings fell away tamely after a strong start from openers Clive Wilson (58) and Shakaar Mahmood (27). Birch and Richard Field claimed two wickets apiece for Stamford.

Stamford will play either Uppingham or Bourne in the final. They play their semi-final on Monday (June 18).

SCORES

Ketton Sports 124-8 (C. Wilson 58, S, Mahmood 27, A. Birch 2-17, R. Field 2-31).

Stamford 126-6 (A. Birch 35, M. Green 24no, S. Lem 21no, Z. Manzoor 4-18).

Ramsey host Peterborough Town in a Jaidka Cup semi-final at Cricketfield Lane tonight (June 13, 6pm).

Town will be without skipper David Clarke.

The second semi-final between Bourne and Wisbech at the Abbey Lawns is now scheduled for June 20.