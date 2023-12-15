Rashid rushes leaders Werrington to indoor cricket victory

​Werrington are top of the Huntingdonshire Indoor Cricket League after a convincing five-wicket win against Sheikh CC at Bushfield.

Ufford Park's indoor cricket team, back row, left to right, Jonathan Bigham, Sandeep Dahiya, Danny Harrington, Muhammad Raheel, front, Alex Beveridge, Waheed Javed, Usman Sadiq.

​The city side maintained their 100% record with a fourth consecutive win after restricting Sheikh to 117-2 from their 10 overs.

Usman Hanif and Athaf Majeed both retired with 27 and 26 respectively for Sheikh, but Werrington raced to victory, only losing one wicket, with 11 balls remaining.

Rashid Zafar top scored for Werrington, retiring at 30 with a rapid innings which included three sixes.

Hampton were back to winning ways, but they nearly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Opponents Pak Azad were bowled out for 60, with Ali Ghazanfar taking 2-6 including a rare wicket maiden. Hampton were also indebted to smart, quick fielding from Sohail Azam with two direct hit run outs. Sharoz Hussain top scored for Pak Azad with 30.

But Hampton collapsed to 37-5 from six overs. Abdul Waris (2-10) and Sharoz Hussain (2-13) were the chief destroyers and Waris also picked up two sharp low diving catches.

But indoor cricket has a ‘last man stands’ rule and Hampton captain Muhammad Zafar stayed cool to make an unbeaten 24 to see his team home.

Ufford Park have moved up to second after recording a third straight victory. Bretton’s score of 133-5 was dominated by the Buckingham brothers with Mark unbeaten with 60 and Neil chipping in with 30.

But Ufford chased it down with four balls to spare. Andy Larkin finished 39 not out for Ufford, while Ethan Bennett from Bretton was involved in all three wickets to fall taking a catch and executing two brilliant direct hit run outs.

Bretton also played Wansford and beat them by three wickets. The Buckingham boys did well again with Mark claiming 2-15 and Neil hitting an unbeaten 26.

The next set of matches are scheduled for Sunday, January 14 when the top two go head-to head.

Standings: 1 Werrington 12pts, 2 Ufford P 9pts, 3 AK 11 6pts, 4 Pak Azad 6pts, 5 Bretton 6pts, 6 Hampton 6pts, 7 Sheikh 4pts, 8 Wansford 0pts.