Ramsey title charge stalls, Castor power on and Market Deeping remain erratic despite opener carrying his bat

Marcus Papworth on his way to an unbeaten ton for Castor against March Town. Photo David Lowndes.

​Ramsey’s dominance of Cambs Division One is under threat.

​The Rams won their first 10 completed fixtures, but two defeats in a row have brought them back to the chasing pack.

A four-wicket defeat against Histon at Cricketfield Lane last weekend was particularly damaging as their conquerors are second and now just 19 points behind the leaders, in a competition that can award 30 points for a win.

Ramsey were inserted by Histon and quickly slumped to 40-5 before Oliver Stevens (39), Joe Burns (33) and Sandun Madushanka (27) organised a recovery to 160 all out.

The visitors lost a couple of quick wickets in reply, but ultimately eased home with plenty in hand.

Wisbech Town are in decent form and they crushed Blunham by 178 runs at Harecroft Road.

Josh Bowers struck 87 and Danny Haynes hit 51 as Wisbech posted 247 before spin twins Ryan Clark (3-12) and Gary Freear (3-11) wrecked the latter stages of Blunham’s reply. They mustered just 69 in total.

In Division Two Castor continue to power on towards the Division Two title, although they must negotiate a tricky game at second-placed Upwood next Saturday (July 20).

Josh Fisher bowling for March Town against Castor. Photo David Lowndes.

Castor completed a seasonal double over struggling March Town at Port Lane last weekend, winning by 75 runs to extend their lead at the top to 21 points.

Opener Marcus Papworth batted throughout Castor’s 236 all out to finish unbeaten on exactly 100 and then watched on as seamer Stuart Dockerill collected 5-42 as March were dismissed for 161.

Kiwi import Josh Fisher (41) top scored for March and returned the best bowling figures of 3-60. They are next-to-bottom and staring a second successive relegation in the face.

Stamford Town are the only team below March and they were battered by 173 runs at St Ives & Warboys after conceding 316-8 in 50 overs.

LINCS PREMIER

Market Deeping’s erratic season continued with a 61-run reverse at Nettleham.

Deeping have won five and lost eight of their 13 matches after falling to defeat at a team below them in the Premier Division table.

Three wickets for Hyatullah Niazi and two apiece for Saqlain Arshad and Marcus Telford couldn’t prevent Nettleham for reaching a strong 245 all-out.

Josh Smith (31, 22 balls) got the Deeping reply off to a rattling start, while fellow opener Connor Gillett carried his bat for 75 not out without receiving enough support as his side were bowled out for 184.

Spalding were beaten by 144 runs by Bracebridge Heath, The games involving Bourne and Long Sutton were washed out. Sutton were scheduled to play a big relegation battle in Grimsby.