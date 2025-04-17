Ramsey start title defence as local cricket league gets under way and two high-quality friendlies for Peterborough Town
The Rams, who finished 55 points clear of the rest in 2024, host Old Leysians at Cricketfield Lane (noon start).
Wisbech Town, fourth last season after a slow start and a strong finish, are also in action at home against Sawston & Babraham seconds.
The Fenmen are expected to challenge strongly for top spot. They have signed exciting Sri Lankan all-rounder Shalin De Mel for the summer. He’s a right-arm medium pace bowler and left-handed bat with a decent record in his home country. This will be De Mal’s first season in the UK.
The opening Rutland League games of the season take place on Sunday. Castor host United Sports and Adidda visit Northampton Saints in Division Three, while Hampton are at home to United Sports and Moulton Harrox travel to Market Overton in Rutland Division Four East. All matches start at noon.
Peterborough Town have a couple of high quality friendlies this weekend as they finish preparations for the start of Northants Premier Division season on April 26.
Town are at Essex Premier League side Brentwood on Saturday before entertaining Northants Academy at Bretton Gate on Sunday (11am). Town lost a thriller at Brentwood in the latter stages of the ECB Club Championships two years ago.
Town open their Premier Division campaign against champions Finedon at Bretton Gate. The city side have signed Norwegian international Hyatullah Niazi from local rivals Market Deeping.
The Lincs Premier Division also starts on April 26 when Bourne are at home to Grimsby, Deeping take on champions Scunthorpe at Outgang Road, newly-promoted Burghley Park welcome Sleaford and Spalding host Bracebridge Heath.
Newly-promoted Cambs Division One side Upwood beat Orton Park by three wickets in a pre-season friendly last weekend. Clive Evans (45), Harry Richardson (31no) and Tom Wilkin (3-58) performed best for the city side.
Pak Azad beat Upwood by 88 runs in another friendly. Abdul Waris (54) and Jawad Ali (51) both struck half centuries for the winners with Sharoz Hussain contributing 47.
Peterborough Town seconds were thrashed by 237 runs at Eaton Socon firsts after they were dismissed for just 52.
