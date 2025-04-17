Ramsey start title defence as local cricket league gets under way and two high-quality friendlies for Peterborough Town

Ramsey CC celebrate their 2024 Cambs Division One title success. Photo Sean Hill Studios

Ramsey CC start the defence of their Cambs Division One title on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rams, who finished 55 points clear of the rest in 2024, host Old Leysians at Cricketfield Lane (noon start).

Wisbech Town, fourth last season after a slow start and a strong finish, are also in action at home against Sawston & Babraham seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fenmen are expected to challenge strongly for top spot. They have signed exciting Sri Lankan all-rounder Shalin De Mel for the summer. He’s a right-arm medium pace bowler and left-handed bat with a decent record in his home country. This will be De Mal’s first season in the UK.

The 2024 Cambs Division One champions Ramsey CC. Photo Sean Hill Studios

The opening Rutland League games of the season take place on Sunday. Castor host United Sports and Adidda visit Northampton Saints in Division Three, while Hampton are at home to United Sports and Moulton Harrox travel to Market Overton in Rutland Division Four East. All matches start at noon.

Peterborough Town have a couple of high quality friendlies this weekend as they finish preparations for the start of Northants Premier Division season on April 26.

Town are at Essex Premier League side Brentwood on Saturday before entertaining Northants Academy at Bretton Gate on Sunday (11am). Town lost a thriller at Brentwood in the latter stages of the ECB Club Championships two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town open their Premier Division campaign against champions Finedon at Bretton Gate. The city side have signed Norwegian international Hyatullah Niazi from local rivals Market Deeping.

The Lincs Premier Division also starts on April 26 when Bourne are at home to Grimsby, Deeping take on champions Scunthorpe at Outgang Road, newly-promoted Burghley Park welcome Sleaford and Spalding host Bracebridge Heath.

Newly-promoted Cambs Division One side Upwood beat Orton Park by three wickets in a pre-season friendly last weekend. Clive Evans (45), Harry Richardson (31no) and Tom Wilkin (3-58) performed best for the city side.

Pak Azad beat Upwood by 88 runs in another friendly. Abdul Waris (54) and Jawad Ali (51) both struck half centuries for the winners with Sharoz Hussain contributing 47.

Peterborough Town seconds were thrashed by 237 runs at Eaton Socon firsts after they were dismissed for just 52.