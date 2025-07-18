Ramsey CC prodigy earns Surrey contract and it's T20 Finals Day for Oundle Town and Peterborough Town

Oundle Town pro Waseem Akram Junior in action. Photo Finbarr Carroll.

Ramsey Cricket Club graduate Nikhil Gorantia has earned a contract with English County Championship champions Surrey.

Gorantia broke a Cambrigeshire CCC record when appearing for the county as a 15 year-old in 2018. Re was Ramsey player at the time and soon won a place at the Essex Academy when 16.

He joined Northumberland in 2023 while he was studying at Durham University and made a brilliant century for them in a 29-run victory over Jesmond in a Showcase Match in 2023.

Gorantla rejoined Cambridgeshire this season and his early form helped to secure him a place on the re-vamped MCC Young Cricketers scheme. Surrey took note and offered him a trial before offering him a two-year contract.

“It’s fantastic news for Nikhil. It’s another one of our lads who have come through our pathway system,” said Cambridgeshire coach James Williams, a long-serving Wisbech Town player and captain.

“He made his debut for Cambs at 15, and then got picked up by Essex, and he has worked very hard since then. He’s a class player and hopefully he will get a good go with Surrey. He thoroughly deserves it.”

It’s Northants T20 Championship Finals Day for holders Oundle Town and neighbours Peterborough Town at Geddington CC on Saturday (from 10am), weather permitting.

Oundle will play Old Northamptonians and Town face Rushden & Higham in the semi-finals before a final scheduled for approximately 4pm. Oundle, who travelled all the way to the National Final last season, won all six of their qualifying matches to top the qualification table. Town finished second with four wins, a tie and a huge defeat at the hands of Oundle.

Selected other weekend fixtures.

Saturday

Lincs Premier Division: Bourne v Nettleham, Burghley Park v Bracebridge Heath, Market Deeping v Sleaford, Spalding v Grimsby.

Cambs Division One: Blunham v Ramsey, Upwood v Wisbech.

Cambs Division Two: Stamford Town v St Ives Tow & Warboys.

Cambs Division Three: City of Ely v Ufford Park, March v Barnack

Sunday

Rutland Division One: Burghley Park v Newborough, Peterborough Town v Oakham, Ufford Park v Barnack.