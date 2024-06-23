Rampant Ramsey are crushing all-comers in the Cambs League
The Rams could reasonably have expected a tough test at Foxton Granta on Saturday. After all it was a battle between the top two.
But Ramsey sauntered to an eight-wicket success to make it 10 wins from 10 matches, 250 points and a huge 56-point lead at the top.
After winning their first two matches by two wickets and two runs, Ramsey have steam-rollered everyone unfortunate enough to venture into their path.
Ramsey have won five games by nine wickets, one by eight wickets and two more by 147 runs and 158 runs respectively!
Next up are Wisbech Town at Cricketfield Lane next Saturday (June 29, 11am). After a slow start The Fenmen have found some decent form of their own in recent weeks. They won by four wickets at Sawston & Babraham seconds last weekend to move into fifth.
Gary Freear was unbeaten on 82 when Wisbech passed the home side’s 172.
Ramsey have the top wicket-taker and leading run scorer in the top-flight and both showed their class at Foxton Granta as Sandun Mandushanka claimed 3-16 from 13 overs to make it 28 wickets at a miserly 6.15 apiece.
And Michael Cafferkey’s unbeaten 85 as Ramsey breezed to their victory target of 160 in just 33 overs took the opener to 439 runs at an average of over 73.
Castor’s lead at the top of Division One is just one point, but they claimed a significant, and hard-fought, four-wicket win at a strong Godmanchester side last weekend.
It was a gritty team display led by Nick Kumpukkal’s 5-40 as the hosts were restricted to 164.
March are a disappointing eighth after a six-wicket defeat to Biggleswade and Stamford Town remain bottom after their four-wicket reverse at Waresley.
Adam Conyard (74) and Ben Pyle (50) scored well in a March total of 232.
Barnack and Ufford Park were victorious in Division Three. Amir Munir (53no) and Mohammed Yaseen (3-30) were the star men in Barnack’s 94-run win over Cambourne, while top performers for Ufford Park in a five-wicket win over Eaton Socon seconds were Tanvier Hussain (4-34) and Tom Cooper (67no).