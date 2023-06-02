Zeeshan Manzoor hits out for Peterborough Town against Witham. Photo: David Lowndes.

​It’s been a slow start to the summer for the city side, but a 118-run Northants Premier Division success at Old Northamptonians on Saturday was quickly followed by a 143-run win in the ECB National Club 40 over competition over Witham at Bretton Gate.

Town are now through to the last 32 of the national competition and face a trip to Essex Premier League side Brentwood in the Area Final on June 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city stars will try and improve their league standing first. Their restored confidence will be tested by a trip to reigning champions Finedon this Saturday (11am).

And that’s a Finedon side who will be smarting after a 142-run thumping at Oundle Town last weekend, a result that lifted the Milton Road men to the top of the table.

"There’s a long way to go,” stated Clarke, whose Town side are fifth, 35 points behind Oundle. But we were much like our normal selves at the weekend with two dominant, all-round displays.

"We batted really well at ONs to get close to 250 and then Nick Green just blew them away with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And to get close to 300 in a 40-over innings the following day was a great effort, and really entertaining.

"And we started off well with the ball and never really let up. All the bowlers chipped in and we took our catches.

"The national competition has been really good for us. We’ve beaten some good sides from good leagues and it should be a great game at Brentwood who knocked us out the other year.

“It looked like the confidence was back at the weekend though and hopefully we can go on a run now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s obviously a tough game next at Finedon, but we will travel strong and play positively.

"It’s always a competitive game against them and they will be fired up after last weekend’s result.”

Town expect to be at full strength at Finedon with the exception of injured veteran seamer Jamie Smith.

Wicket-keeper Chris Milner is due to return.