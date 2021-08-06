Peterborough Town’s potential title decider is off, another big game for Bourne, national semi-final for Cambridgeshire

Peterborough Town’s potential Northants Premier Division title decider against Finedon has been postponed because of Covid in the city club’s camp.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:00 am
A wicket for Peterborough Town's Karanpal Singh against Overstone. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town are currently 14 points clear of Finedon at the top. The match will be played later in the season.

Bourne took a giant step towards the Lincs Premier Division title last weekend by beating main challengers Grantham, but they have another tough challenge tomorrow when Bracebridge Heath visit the Abbey Lawns (11.30am).

Cambridgeshire have a NCCA Trophy 50-over semi-final againts Cumbria at Keswick on Sunday.

Main weekend fixtures

Saturday, August 7

Northants Premier Division (11am): Overstone v Oundle Town.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bourne v Bracebridge Heath, Louth v Market Deeping.

Cambs Division One (noon): Histon v Wisbech, March v Eaton Socon, Ramsey v St Giles.

Cambs Division Two (noon): Ufford Park v Blunham, Waresley v Castor.

Sunday, August 8

NCCA Trophy semi-final: Cumbria v Cambridgeshire (at Keswick).

Rutland Division One (12.30pm): Burghley Park v Wisbech Town, March Town v Market Deeping.

Bourne