Peterborough Town’s potential title decider is off, another big game for Bourne, national semi-final for Cambridgeshire
Peterborough Town’s potential Northants Premier Division title decider against Finedon has been postponed because of Covid in the city club’s camp.
Town are currently 14 points clear of Finedon at the top. The match will be played later in the season.
Bourne took a giant step towards the Lincs Premier Division title last weekend by beating main challengers Grantham, but they have another tough challenge tomorrow when Bracebridge Heath visit the Abbey Lawns (11.30am).
Cambridgeshire have a NCCA Trophy 50-over semi-final againts Cumbria at Keswick on Sunday.
Main weekend fixtures
Saturday, August 7
Northants Premier Division (11am): Overstone v Oundle Town.
Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bourne v Bracebridge Heath, Louth v Market Deeping.
Cambs Division One (noon): Histon v Wisbech, March v Eaton Socon, Ramsey v St Giles.
Cambs Division Two (noon): Ufford Park v Blunham, Waresley v Castor.
Sunday, August 8
NCCA Trophy semi-final: Cumbria v Cambridgeshire (at Keswick).
Rutland Division One (12.30pm): Burghley Park v Wisbech Town, March Town v Market Deeping.