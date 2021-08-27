Peterborough Town’s Northants Premier Division charge could be undone by a tricky run in, but second team should be celebrating on Saturday, Bourne should seal Lincs Premier Division crown, play-off date for Wisbech

Key Peterborough Town player Lewis Bruce.

A thrilling 10-run win over main rivals Finedon last Sunday (August 22) moved Town 14 points clear at the top with four matches to go.

But Town have the trickier run-in and one unmatched slip up would probably be enough for Finedon to pinch the title.

They would expect to beat Rushden at home tomorrow (August, 28 11am) and win on the trip to bottom club Horton House on September 4, but their final two matches at home to neighbours Oundle (September 11) and away to third-placed Old Northamptonians (September 18) are fraught with danger even if Town haven’t lost a Premier Division match since Finedon beat them at Bretton Gate in September, 2019.

Finedon also have Old Northamptonians to play, but they will be bankers in their other three matches against Brixworth, Horton House and Desborough.

Peterborough Town seconds could make it a double title triumph in the Northants League. They need two points from their final game at Great Houghton on Saturday to seal top spot.

Bourne need seven points from two matches to seal a first Lincs Premier Division title since 2014 and they ought to arrive tomorrow when bottom club Woodhall Spa visit the Abbey Lawns (11.30am).