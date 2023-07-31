Peterborough Town will test their impressive T20 credentials at National level, after a dramatic day in the Northants League

​The city side have collected two T20 trophies so far, winning the Northants League competition and the Stamford Shield in the space of three days last month.

Winning the county title put Town into the first regional round of the ECB T20 Cup and they travel to Rothley Park CC in Leicestershire this weekend seeking two wins to move closer to the National Finals.

Town tackle the hosts, who are currently second in the Leicestershire Premier League, in a 10am semi-final with the winners tackling the winners of the second semi-final between Harborne (Birmingham League) and Finchampstead (Home Counties) later in the day.

Town warmed up with a 117-run win Northants Premier Division win at Desborough on a day when the title race took another dramatic twist.

Opener Josh Smith (121no) batted throughout the Town innings of 263-4 in 50 overs before leg spinner Karanpal Singh (5-38) ripped through the home side’s reply.

It was the second century of the campaign for Smith in a feast or famine personal season.

Sulemain Saleem finished unbeaten on 48 for Town from just 39 balls while adding an unbroken stand of 84 for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile Oundle Town surprisingly lost by 40 runs at bottom club Kislingbury Temperance and forfeited top spot to Brigstock who beat fellow challengers Finedon by 13 runs.

Oundle let their hosts escape from 67-4 to 228-8 and they couldn’t get going with the bat either, closing on 189 all out despite a quickfire 44 from Conor Craig and a polished 38 from Sam Jarvis, their regular opener who batted at number 7.

Oundle dropped to second place as a result and are now six points off top spot with FInedon seven points further back in third.

Oundle are at Finedon this Saturday when Brigstock are at mid-table Wollaston and Town entertain struggling Old Northamptonians at Bretton Gate (11am).

Town are fourth, but 35 points behind the leaders so need to play perfect cricket for the rest of the summer, while also receiving help from others, to stand any chance of reaching the summit.

