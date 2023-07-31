News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Peterborough Town will test their impressive T20 credentials at National level, after a dramatic day in the Northants League

Peterborough Town’s T20 prowess will be put to the test on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:42 BST

​The city side have collected two T20 trophies so far, winning the Northants League competition and the Stamford Shield in the space of three days last month.

Winning the county title put Town into the first regional round of the ECB T20 Cup and they travel to Rothley Park CC in Leicestershire this weekend seeking two wins to move closer to the National Finals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town tackle the hosts, who are currently second in the Leicestershire Premier League, in a 10am semi-final with the winners tackling the winners of the second semi-final between Harborne (Birmingham League) and Finchampstead (Home Counties) later in the day.

Town warmed up with a 117-run win Northants Premier Division win at Desborough on a day when the title race took another dramatic twist.

Most Popular

Opener Josh Smith (121no) batted throughout the Town innings of 263-4 in 50 overs before leg spinner Karanpal Singh (5-38) ripped through the home side’s reply.

It was the second century of the campaign for Smith in a feast or famine personal season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sulemain Saleem finished unbeaten on 48 for Town from just 39 balls while adding an unbroken stand of 84 for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile Oundle Town surprisingly lost by 40 runs at bottom club Kislingbury Temperance and forfeited top spot to Brigstock who beat fellow challengers Finedon by 13 runs.

Oundle let their hosts escape from 67-4 to 228-8 and they couldn’t get going with the bat either, closing on 189 all out despite a quickfire 44 from Conor Craig and a polished 38 from Sam Jarvis, their regular opener who batted at number 7.

Oundle dropped to second place as a result and are now six points off top spot with FInedon seven points further back in third.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oundle are at Finedon this Saturday when Brigstock are at mid-table Wollaston and Town entertain struggling Old Northamptonians at Bretton Gate (11am).

Town are fourth, but 35 points behind the leaders so need to play perfect cricket for the rest of the summer, while also receiving help from others, to stand any chance of reaching the summit.

Related topics:Oundle TownPeterborough Town