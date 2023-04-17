Josh Smith scored over 1,000 Northants Premier Division runs for Peterborough Town last season

​A powerful Finedon team stopped Town’s bid for a fourth straight table-topping finish, although there were mitigating circumstances for a 26-point gap between the sides.

"We have finished in the top two for the last 10 seasons,” Town skipper David Clarke stated. “That’s success in anyone’s book so why would be change the way we do things?

"Our template works. Finedon were very good last season, but we suffered with injuries and unavailabilities so we hope to get back on top again. I’d expect us and Finedon to be slugging it out again.”

Zeeshan Manzoor has switched from Market Deeping CC to Peterborough Town

Town have lost their Minor Counties all-rounder Mohammed Danyaal who has returned to Premier Division rivals Brigstock as club professional.

But hard-hitting Zeeshan Manzoor has joined the club from Market Deeping and Danyaal’s bowling duties will be taken by another ex-Deeping player Nick Green who has spent a successful winter as an all-rounder in Australia.

Town will also be without former Cambs skipper Lewis Bruce (personal commitments) and batsman Sulemain Saleem (university commitments) for large chunks of the season.

"They are top players, but we have the strength in depth to cover for them,” Clarke added.

Oundle Town, who finished sixth last season, are confident of a higher finish under new skipper Tommy Simeons.

The Milton Road side certainly look stronger on paper as left-arm spinner Harrison Craig is back after a year away and powerful batsman Pat Harrington has joined from fellow top-flight side Geddington as has slow bowler Chris Murdoch.

"I’m hoping for a top three finish and maybe even give Finedon a run for their money at the top,” Simeons said.

"We have a strong-looking squad that can really challenge. Pat Harrington is a strong batsman who, if he gets in at Oundle, will do a lot of damage.”

Oundle have lost left-arm pace ace Dan Costello to Burghley Park, but have a ready-made replacement in Josh Hull who comes armed with a Leicestershire contract and who took a first-class wicket with the fourth ball of his County Championship debut earlier this month.