Peterborough Town twice left it late, but remain perfect, while Oundle Town gain a notable win and suffer a heavy defeat

Peterborough Town's Chris Milner is bowled after making four in the ECB Club Championship win over Fakenham. Photo David Lowndes.

​The city side completed the treble with a terrific 12-run victory over Fakenham after an absorbing clash in the ECB Club Championship competition at Bretton Gate on Sunday.

The day before they had secured a dramatic 71-run success with a ball to spare in a Northants Premier Division game at Old Northamptonians to establish a 10-point lead the top of the table after just two matches.

Town are the only team to have won their opening two top-flight games which sets them up rather nicely for a clash with reigning champions Finedon at Bretton Gate on Saturday (11am). Finedon sit third after dropping points in a drawn game at Desborough last weekend.

Zeeshan Manzoor was the big-hitting star of the ECB Club Championship win. He smacked a superb 117 not out (11 4s, 3 6s) from 93 balls to steer Town from 97-5 to a competitive 40-over score of 216-5. Scott Howard (28no) joined him in that unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 119.

It didn’t look enough when former Norfolk star Steve Gray was batting superbly, but his departure for 94 to a catch in the deep by Veer Mangat off the bowling of Josh Smith turned the game on its head.

From 186-5 Fakenham, requiring just a run-a-ball to win, slumped to 204-9 with Aussie import Lachie McMillan recovering from early punishment to take three late wickets to register final figures of 4-44.

Town will host Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers in the second round on Sunday (1pm) following the East Anglian Premier League side’s eight-wicket win over Spalding last weekend.

Josh Smith on his way to 34 for Peterborough Town against Fakenham in the ECB Club Championship. Photo David Lowndes.

Town picked up maximum points at ONs. They battled hard to reach 212-8 in their 50 overs with Smith (53) and David Clarke (42) batting patiently for their runs before a late burst of 45 from 54 balls from McMillan.

The home side shut up shop early, but they crumbled from 108-4 to 141 all out with Dan Costello (4-45) taking his final wicket to complete victory from the fifth ball of the final over.

Captain Nick Green (3-51) and McMillan (2-10) also made useful contributions with the ball.

OUNDLE TOWN CCOundle Town claimed a notable victory to move into second place in the Northants Premier Division.

Nick Green during a brief innings of four for Peterborough Town against Fakenham. Photo David Lowndes.

​The men from Milton Road, who finished third last season, beat runners-up Brigstock by five wickets after dismissing their visitors for 163.

Spin twins Dave Foster (3-17) and Harrison Craig (3-31) did most to undermine the Brigstock batsmen after opening bowler Primesh Patel had claimed two wickets.

Oundle did labour to 53-3 in reply, but quickfire knocks from Conor Craig (43), Patrick Harrington (35) and Billy Amas (27no) saw them home with over 30 overs to spare.

Oundle host Kislingbury Temperance this Saturday.

It didn’t go so well the following day in the first round of the ECB Club Championship.

Visiting Hertfordshire Premier League side Harpenden piled up 248-9 in their 40 overs before restricting Oundle to 181 for a 67-run win.

Conor Craig (4-63) and Josh Honey (3-34) were the most successful Oundle bowlers, but the batting subsided after reaching 100-1.