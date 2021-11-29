Peterborough Town to host a Minor Counties Championship match for the first time in 20 years, special awards for two club stalwarts

Richard Kendall in action.

Cambridgeshire will take on Northumberland at Bretton Gate between July 24-26, 2022.

The Town club have successfully hosted Cambs T20 and 50-over matches in recent seasons.

Town have held their club dinner when special presentations were made to captain David Clarke (15,000 runs for the club) and Richard Kendall (800 wickets).