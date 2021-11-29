Peterborough Town to host a Minor Counties Championship match for the first time in 20 years, special awards for two club stalwarts
Peterborough Town Cricket Club will host a three-day Minor Counties Championship game for the first time in 20 years next season.
Cambridgeshire will take on Northumberland at Bretton Gate between July 24-26, 2022.
The Town club have successfully hosted Cambs T20 and 50-over matches in recent seasons.
Town have held their club dinner when special presentations were made to captain David Clarke (15,000 runs for the club) and Richard Kendall (800 wickets).
Other individual trophy winners were: Saturday 1st XI Player of the Year: Josh Smith; Saturday 2nd XI Player of the Year: Kyle Medcalf; Saturday 3rd XI Player of the Year: Hashim Hussain; Young Player of the Year: Karanpal Singh; Sunday 1st XI Player of the Year: Scott Howard; Sunday 2nd XI Player of the Year: Srinivas Ganesh; Clubmen of the Year: Alex Mitchell & Scott Howard.