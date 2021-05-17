Peterborough Town teenager has Welwyn in a spin, winning weekend for Bourne and Castor, Market Deeping and Ramsey off the mark

Castor captain Reece Smith hits out during his side's win over Huntingdon in Cambs Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town crushed Welwyn Garden City by nine wickets 24 hours after their top-flight fixture at Overstone Park was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Other games were played which has left Town chasing regular rivals ONs and Finedon who both won. Town host Finedon at Bretton Gate on Saturday (May 22, 11am).

Teenage leg-spinner Karanpal ‘KP’ Singh (6-25) was the Town star at Welwyn who didn’t field former England star Owais Shah.#

Harley Killingsworth of Castor is caught behind in the game against Huntingdon at Port Lane. Photo: David Lowndes.

The hosts were dismissed for 116 and Town sauntered home with Josh Smith unbeaten on 55.

Town host Essex Premier League side Hadleigh and Thundersley in the second round next month.

Bourne are also through to a second round tie against Carrington Cavaliers or Caythorpe after a comfortable win at Woodhall Spa yesterday.

Sam Evison (66) and Ben Wright (57) scored well as Bourne piled up 276-4 in their 40 overs.

Castor's Marcus Papworth is caught behind in the Cambs League win over Huntingdon. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bourne also top the Lincs Premier Division after beating title fancies Grantham by eight runs on Saturday, while Market Deeping picked up their first win of the season by three wickets at reigning champions Lindum as Dave Sargeant (59) and Zeeshan Manzoor (51) collected half centuries.

Castor are two from two in Cambs Division Two after a 37-run win over Huntingdon at Port Lane which featured all-round excellence from Connor Parnell (56no & 3-26).

Ramsey won their first Division One game of the season by 26 runs at Stamford thanks in part to 60 from Jordan Cafferkey, while Gary Freear smacked 92 as Wisbech beat Cambridge CC comfortably.

Kyle Irving’s first five-wicket haul helped Barnack to a 140-run win at March in Rutland Division One. Senior stars Asim Butt (97) and Ajaz Akhtar (95) batted well.

Hunts were beaten by two wickets by the Northants Academy in a friendly at Ramsey.

Peterborough Town youngster Sam Jarvis, who is just 15, made 27 on his debut.

SCORES ECB National Club Championship

Peterborough Town 109-1 (Josh Smith 55no, D. Clarke 28no) beat Welwyn 116 (K. Singh 6-25, L. Bruce 3-27) by 9 wkts (revised target).

Bourne 276-4 (S. Evison 66, B. Wright 57, J. Temple 39, J. Berry 39, C. Kruger 35no) beat Woodhall Spa 106-5 by 47 runs. Revised target.

Northants Premier Division

Horton House 144-7 v Oundle 56-2 (C, Thurton 46no) abandoned).

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 153-8 (B. Wright 38no) beat Grantham 145 (M. Kidd 4-21, J. Berry 3-31) by 8 runs.

Market Deeping 163-7 beat Lincoln 193-6 (D. Sargeant 59, Z. Manzoor 51) by 3 wkts (revised target).

Cambs Division One

Wisbech 238-4 (G. Freear 92, J. Bowers 53, S. Albutt 44, J. Williams 34no) beat Cambridge 143 (B. Elis 3-16).

March 113 (R. Pitigala 22) lost to Histon 117-0 by 10 wkts.

Ramsey 161-9 (J. Cafferkey 60, E. Cafferkey 39, A. Birch 3-40) beat Stamford 135-9 (S. Prentice 48no, A. Clark 3-25, S. Calderon 3-33) by 26 runs.

Cambs Division Two

Castor 147-8 (C. Parnell 56no, N. Khan 3-20) beat Huntingdon 110 (C. Parnell 3-26, R. Evans 3-31) by 37 runs.

Kimbolton 151-8 (W. Javed 3-35) beat Ufford Park 133-9 (J. Harrington 60) by 18 runs.

Rutland Division One

Burghley Park 72-1 (B. Woodward 36no) beat Market Deeping 70 (J. Youngs 4-5)by 9 wkts.

Barnack 282-6 (A. Butt 97, A. Akhtar 95, S. Mason 3-37) beat March142 (C. Oldroyd 39no, K. Irving 5-32, S. Amir 3-21) by 140 runs.