Zeeshan Manzoor in action for Peterborough Town. Photo David Lowndes.

​It was a solid all-round display under new skipper Nick Green. The visitors were dismissed for 152 from the final ball of their 50-over allocation, a total Town passed with 16 overs to spare.

Green was rewarded for his selection of teenage leg spinner Rohan Kundaje ahead of more experienced performers as the former Stamford School student picked up 4-23 in 12 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aussie off-spinner Lachie McMillan chipped in with 3-31 on his Town debut, while veteran seamer Bashrat Hussain delivered a miserly spell of 2-24 from 11 overs.

Zeeshan Manzoor in action for Peterborough Town. Photo David Lowndes.

New vice-captain Dan Costello collected the other wicket as Town worked steadily through the Kislingbury batting order after an opening stand of 57.

Town lost two wickets in quick succession after a steady start of their own but Green and Zeeshan Manzoor saw the city side home.

Manzoor, who had a lean time with the bat last season, continued a blistering personal start to this summer by following a rapid century in a pre-season friendly against Northants Academy with a 34-ball knock of 43 not out that included four sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green scored at almost a run-a-ball and struck seven fours and a six in his 43.

Peterborough Town's teenage leg spinner Rohan Kundaje in action. Photo David Lowndes.

OUNDLE TOWN CC

Oundle Town, who finished above their big city neighbours for the first time last season, started their 2024 campaign with a high-scoring draw at Desborough.

Billy Amas smacked 59 from 48 balls (five sixes) as Oundle recovered from 122-5 to 274 all-out. Debutant Sam Battan weighed in with a useful 41.

Home opener Iszak Milentis struck a ton, but was never going at a pace quick enough to threaten an upset victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former skipper Tommy Simeons bagged 4-57 as Desborough closed on 220-7 despite batting for five more overs than Oundle.