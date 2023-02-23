Peterborough Town sign Pakistani power hitter, plus details of pre-season net sessions at local clubs

Zeeshan Manzoor in action. Photo: Lee Hellwing.

​Manzoor has played for Market Deeping at Lincs Premier Division level for the last two seasons, but has traded ECB Leagues to have a crack at the Northants Premier Division this summer.

He once played briefly in the competition for Oundle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manzoor is known for his aggressive batting style so will fit in perfectly with Town’s positive style of play as the city club attempt to wrestle the county title back from Finedon.

Town had won the Premier Division in the three previous seasons.

"It’s a top signing for us,” stated Town skipper David Clarke, who stressed Manzoor would not be paid to play. “His children play within in our junior set-up so he wants to play here as well.”

Manzoor scored 541 Lincs Premier Divisi on runs at an average of a shade over 43 last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also played locally for Ketton, Barnack and City CC.

Town have no confirmed departures for 2023, although it’s understood minor counties all-rounder Mohammed Danyaal is yet to commit.

Danyal, who broke into the Cambridgeshire side last season, played as a professional for Northants League rivals Brigstock in 2021 before returning to Bretton Gate last season.

Danyaal scored 540 Premier Division runs last season including three centuries and took 26 wickets. He won Town’s player of the season award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town start their Premier Division season at home to Kislingbury Temperance on Saturday, April 22.

Town also host popular junior training sessions on Friday evenings for under 9s and under 11s (school years 2-6) from 6-7.30pm and under 13s and under 15s (school years 7-10) from 7.30-9pm.

PRE-SEASON NETS

Peterborough Town senior pre-season net sessions start at Thomas Deacon Academy on Saturday, February 4 (from 10am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any potential new players should first e-mail [email protected]

Thomas Deacon Academy is also the venue for Cambs Division Two side Castor CC nets.

They have started and will continue on Wednesday evenings (6-7.30pm). Prospective new players are welcome.

And Hunts Division One side Hampton CC nets are also ongoing on Saturday mornings, also at Thomas Deacon Academy (9-10am). New faces are also welcome here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burghley Park CC are back in the South Lincs League in 2023 after a successful 2022 in the Hunts League and local T20 competitions.

Park also play friendlies.

Senior training has started in the Stamford School Sports Hall on Sunday mornings (from 10am).The club also boasts a thriving junior section.