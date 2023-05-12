Jamie Smith bowling for Peterborough Town against Desborough at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The city side have reached the Area Final in each of the last two seasons before bowing out of the ECB National Club Championship competition.

Going that far is a decent achievement, but Town believe they can go even further in the 40 overs-a-side competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their first tie this year is a home game against East Anglian Premier Division side Great Witchingham at Bretton Gate (1pm). Great Witchingham beat Spalding by four wickets in a preliminary round tie.

Mark Edwards bowling for Peterborough Town against Desborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

“National success is always high on our list of targets,” Town skipper David Clarke said.

"We’ve had a great run in the last couple of seasons and beaten some good sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can go even further this year. Playing at home is a big advantage."

Town will also be boosted by the return of former Cambs Minor Counties skipper Lewis Bruce. The all-rounder has missed the last two Northants Premier Division matches.

The entire Premier Division programme last weekend was a complete washout. A handful of games started, but none finished.

Town enjoyed a perfect start in their game against Desborough at Bretton Gate as Mark Edwards dismissed former Bretton Gate youngster Danny Malik with the first ball of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it became more difficult in the remaining 34 overs of play possible as the visitors battled their way to 110-3 before the inevitable abandonment.

There was also a wicket apiece for seamers Jamie Smith and Nick Green.

Town are at Wollaston for a Premier Division fixture on Saturday when they’d expect to warm up for the big cup tie with a win.

Oundle Town had struggled to 49-2 in their county top-flight fixture against Kislingbury Temperance when their game at Milton Road was halted after 16 overs. Young opener Sam Jarvis had batted well for 30 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle visit Desborough on Saturday.

A first-class County Championship star is due at Bretton Gate on Saturday when Stony Stratford take on Peterborough Town seconds in a Northants Division One match.

James Hildreth scored almost 18,000 red ball runs and 10,000 white ball runs for Somerset in a 20-year career that also saw him represent England Lions.

He retired from the first-class game last season and joined his hometown club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stratford have won both of their completed Division One matches so far, but Hildreth has yet to fire scoring just six runs in two innings. Town are bottom.

**Bourne CC are also in first round ECB National Cup action on Sunday when hosting Herts Premier League side Bishop's Stortford at the Abbey Lawn (1pm).

Bourne also host a first round group stage in the Winkworth Cup – a Lincs Premier Division competition – on Saturday.

Spalding and Grantham are also competing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad