Alex Mitchell hits out on his way to a Peterborough Town top score of 37 against Finedon. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Finedon needed to win at Bretton Gate last weekend to seal their repeat success on a final day of a campaign when three teams still had a chance of finishing top.

Town weren’t one of them as they finished outside the top two for the first time in a decade.

Third-placed Oundle Town’s chances disappeared as soon as second-placed Brigstock completed their rapid last-day demolition of Old Northamptonians so all eyes turned to the Gate to see if Town could topple Finedon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Chris Milner batting for Peterborough Town against Finedon. Photo: David Lowndes.

The answer was an emphatic ‘no’ as Town never found their stride with bat or ball.

They were shot out for 141 and then watched on as Finedon blitzed their way to an impressive nine wicket win in under 23 overs.

Finedon finished five points clear of shock challengers Brigstock who had been knocked off the top of the table after losing to Town on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Oundle were 14 points further back in third. It’s their highest ever finish, but they will be kicking themselves for a five match run without a win in July and August.

Town finished a disappointing fourth after an inconsistent season which included defeats against the bottom two, Overstone, who were relegated, and Wollaston.

Oundle finished their season in style with a 143-run thrashing of Geddington which featured 116 from 70 balls (12 fours, seven sixes) from Patrick Harrington against his old club.

Oundle’s Connor Craig finished as the Premier Division’s leading run scorer with 682. Town’s Josh Smith, who passed 1,000 runs last season, was fourth best on 605.

Harrison Craig of Oundle was the second highest wicket-taker with 47, one fewer than Brigstock import Tashwin Lukas. Conor Craig was fifth best with 32.