Connor Parnell on his way to 3-36 for Castor against Blunham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town looked in trouble at 99-6 before a stubborn lower order led by Scott Howard (32) steered them to 177 and that proved more than enough for the reigning champions to claim a third straight win.

Seamers Danny Mohammed, who spent last season playing for Brigstock, and Jamie Smith soon reduced the hosts to 37-7 before they were dismissed for a paltry total of 60. Mohammed finished with 4-27 and Smith picked up 3-14. Earlier city man Mohammed Saif had claimed five wickets for Brigstock.

Oundle’s perfect start to the season came crashing down as they were skittled for 111 on the way to a seven-wicket beating at Geddington.

Shaun Dunn bowling for Castor against Blunham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Reigning champions Bourne are in a three-way tie at the top of the Lincs Premier Division after winning comfortably for the third game in a row. Hosts Lincoln could only set a modest target of 117 which Bourne passed despite losing their first two wickets for 11 runs. Jonathan Cheer’s outstanding start at his new club continued with a knock off 66 not out – his third successive league half century – with former skipper Pete Morgan (41no) offering support in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 112.

In contrast Market Deeping have lost their first three matches, the latest a 43-run reverse at Grantham.

Leaders Wisbech are three wins from three games in Cambs Division One after a high-scoring 25-run win at Cambridge St Giles. Johnny Garner top scored with 83 in Wisbech’s 280-9.

Ramsey got off the mark with a 111-run win at Newmarket with Michael Cafferkey (70) scoring best in their score of 207, but March and Stamford remain winless after heavy defeats against Eaton Socon and Histon respectively.

In Division Two Castor and Ufford Park were both beaten. Stuart Dockerill made 50 in Castor’s defeat at home to Blunham, while Wahid Javed (53) and Mohammed Raheel (5-34) showed defiance in a low-scoring loss at St Ives and Warboys.

RESULTS

Northants Premier Division

Peterborough Town 177 (S. Howard 32, C. Milner 30. M. Saif 5-35) beat Brigstock 60 (D. Mohammed 4-27, Jamie Smith 3-14, L. Bruce 2-14) by 117 runs.

Geddington 111-3 beat Oundle 110 (M. Hodgson 47no) by 7 wkts.

Lincs Premier Division

Grantham 174 (W. Naylor 3-34, H. Niazi 3-34) beat Market Deeping 131 (J. Hook 28) by 43 runs.

Bourne 123-2 (J. Cheer 66no, P. Morgan 44no) beat Lincoln 117 (R.; Cook 80no, C. Cheer 3-13, B. Stroud 3-32) by 8 wkts.

Cambs Division One

Wisbech 280-9 (J. Garner 83, G. Freear 38, S. Albutt 32) beat Cambridge St Giles 255 (R. Clark 3-49) by 25 runs.

Eaton Socon 240-7 (A. Visser 3-30) beat March 151 (A. Conyard 28) by 89 runs.

Histon 320-6 (E. Hyde 108, T. Griffiths 106) beat Stamford 105 (D. Stratton 23) by 225 runs.

Ramsey 207 (M. Cafferkey 70, E. Cafferkey 40) beat Newmarket 96 (S. Rose 3-14, D. Carlaw 3-32) by 111 runs.

Cambs Division Two

Blunham 194-9 (C. Parnell 3-36) beat Castor 142 (S. Dockerill 50) by 52 runs.