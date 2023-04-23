Chris Milner on his way to 65 for Peterborough Town against Kislingbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Clarke was also blown away by the bowling speed generated by all-rounder Nick Green as the visitors were dismissed for 115 in reply to Town’s 50-over total of 221-6.

Town had almost seven overs remaining when they took the final wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green, who may well have delivered extra heat because he was dismissed first ball when he batted, took 4-43 after excellent knocks from Alex Mitchell (70no from 63 balls) and Chris Milner (65) had helped post a decent total in tricky batting conditions.

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke in action against Kislingbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

"It was a very good all-round display,” Clarke said. “We executed our gameplans well with Chris and Alex batting really well on a slow wicket with a slow outfield. We always thought 200 was well over par.

"And then we bowled well and caught our catches. Nick in full flight was a sight to see. He blew some batters away and was key to us bowling them out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Paskins (33) also made a useful contribution with the bat for Town, while slow bowlers Lewis Bruce and Karanpal Singh claimed two wickets apiece.

The win was actually enough to give Town a five-point lead at the top of the table after one game! Extra points are available if a team wins after batting first and no other side managed it.

Town will welcome star batsman Josh Smith and summer signing Zeeshan Manzoor back into the side for a potentially tough trip to Overstone Park on Saturday.

Overstone fielded three contracted Northants players in their one-wicket win at Geddington yesterday, Harry Gouldstone, Gus Miller and James Sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"it will be interesting to see who pitches up for them,” Clarke added. “But we will be stronger ourselves so I expect us to go well again.”

It wasn’t such a good start for Oundle Town and their new confident captain Tommy Simeons.

The men from Milton Road enjoyed some big hitting from Harrison Craig (49 from 34 balls including five sixes) and new recruit Patrick Harrington (37 from 28 balls, two sixes) and a run-a-ball 49 from Conor Craig, but they failed to defend 235-9 against Old Northamptonians.

Harrison Craig picked up 3-67, but the visitors scooted home with three wickets and almost five overs to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad