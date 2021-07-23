Peterborough Town host the Northants Premier Division leaders without a couple of key men, plus the main matches on Saturday

Mark Edwards is expected to miss the big match between Peterborough Town and Geddington.

Town lost top spot last weekend in frustrating fashion as scheduled hosts Brigstock suffered a Covid outbreak in their camp. Perennial title challengers Finedon also swept past Town so the city side need to get back on the winning track tomorrow. Finedon are due to host Brigstock.

At least opening batsman Chris Milner found some action and some form last weekend. He made a superb 148 for St Ives & Warboys in a Cambs Division One defeat at the hands of Foxton.

Bourne will expect to bounce back after suffering their first Lincs Premier Division defeat of the season last weekend when they host Boston at the Abbey Lawns (11.30am).

Market Deeping visit winless bottom club Woodhall Spa.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Saturday, July 24

Northants Premier Division (11am): Old Northamptonians v Oundle Town, Peterborough Town v Geddington.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bourne v Boston, Woodhall Spa v Market Deeping.

Cambs Division One (noon): Foxton v Ramsey, March Town v St Ives & Warboys, Wisbech Town v Stamford Town.