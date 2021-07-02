Peterborough Town have the perfect opportunity to erase the memory of a frustrating weekend, Lincs T20 Finals Day for Bourne, Cambs in action at Bretton Gate
Peterborough Town have the perfect opportunity to wipe away the memory of a frustrating weekend when they travel to Northants Premier Division title rivals Old Northamptonians tomorrow (July 3).
Town were irritated by the loss of top spot to Finedon, despite beating Rushden & Higham by five wickets last Saturday (more points are awarded for winning after batting first than after batting second), and then deflated by a five-wicket defeat at the hands of a slick Cambridge CC side in the Area Final of the ECB Club Championship 24 hours later.
But a game at the home of the team Town beat in a Premier Division play-off final last season will ensure minds are fully focused. ONs are currently third in the Premier Division, 10 points behind Town and 11 off top spot.
Town hope to have opening bowler Jamie Smith and teenage batsman Sulemain Saleem back in the side after they missed the Cambridge defeat.
Fifth-placed Oundle Town are at Brigstock who are sixth.
It’s Lincs Winkworth Cup T20 Finals Day at Sleaford CC tomorrow with Bourne facing Bracebridge Heath and Lincoln Lindum in a triangular tournament following the withdrawal of Grantham who have suffered a Covid outbreak in their squad.
Cambridgeshire host Norfolk in the Minor Counties One Day 50-over competition at Bretton Gate on Sunday (July 4, 11am). Josh Smith of host club Peterborough Town is expected to play alongside Harrison Craig of Oundle Town.
Main weekend fixtures
Saturday, July 3.
Northants Premier Division (11am): Brigstock v Oundle, Old Northamptonians v Peterborough Town.
Lincs Winkworth T20 Cup Finals Day at Sleaford: Bourne v Lincoln v Bracebridge Heath.
Cambs Division One (noon): Histon v March, Ramsey v Stamford, Wisbech v Cambridge 2nds.
Cambs Division Two (12.30pm): Old Leysians v Castor, Ufford Park v Newmarket.
Sunday
Minor Counties one-day competition: Cambridgeshire v Norfolk (11am).
Rutland Division One (12.30pm): Barnack v Burghley Park, City v Wisbech, Market Deeping v March.