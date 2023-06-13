Peterborough Town batsman David Clarke. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town won an absorbing contest by nine runs after the holders threw away a winning position with some over-aggressive shots.

Burghley were 148-4 with four overs to go chasing 170 all out but Town seamer Bashrat Hussain (4-28) took three wickets in his last two overs to seal victory for his side.

Earlier Pat Harrington’s 35-ball 55 had set Burghley on the way to victory. Town also slumped late in their innings after a rapid start from openers David Clarke (49) and Kyle Medcalf (32). Canny slow bowler Mo Azhar (4-33) did most to check his former club's progress.

Town will now host Newborough in a semi-final on Monday, June 26 when Ufford Park will entertain Market Deeping in the other last four clash.

Deeping beat Bourne by six runs at Outgang Road last night, while Ufford beat Ketton Sports by three wickets in a high scoring game.

Newborough beat City CC by five wickets.

The semi-finals of the Stamford Charity T20 Cup betwen Burghley Park and Barnack, and Bourne and Whittlesey take place next Monday (June 19, 6pm).

RESULTS

Peterborough Town 170 (D. Clarke 49, K. Medcalf 32, M. Azhar 4-33, D. Costello 3-26) beat Burghley Park 161-8 (P. Harrington 55, R. Gilmour 30, B. Hussain 4-28) by 9 runs

Newborough 117-5 beat City CC 114-6 by 5 wkts.

Market Deeping 144-7 (J. Malton 44, A. Hafeez 31, C. Young 3-24) beat Bourne 138-7 (S. Evison 46) by 6 runs.

Ufford Park 198-7 beat Ketton Sports 193-7 by 3 wkts.