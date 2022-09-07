News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Town determined to salvage one title from a tough summer

Peterborough Town CC are determined to salvage one trophy from a tough summer.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:00 am
Peterborough Town's Rutland Division One captain Kyle Medcalf.
The city side have been plagued by injuries and unavailabilities this year which scuppered their chances of retaining the Northants League Premier Division and T20 crowns.

But they are in pole position to win the Rutland Division One title for a fourth straight year, as long as they avoid a complete disaster at the home of sole rivals Barnack on Sunday.

Town’s rapid 9-wicket win over Uffington at Bretton Gate means they will seal a first-place position with victory at Barnack. Even if Town lose the big game, as long as they pick up enough bonus points, they will still finish top with a sizeable win at Oakham in their final fixture on September 18.

Barnack kept their hopes alive with a 150-run win over Burghley Park which saw Asim Butt crack a ton and Mohammed Raheel smack an unbeaten 70 in a team total of 273-5.

Town’s win over Uffington was equally emphatic, although the visitors’ unadventurous approach with the bat – they finished on 190-4 in 45 overs – cost their hosts some potentially crucial bowling points. An unbroken second-wicket stand of 172 between skipper Kyle Medcalf (92) and David Clarke (67) sped Town home in just 20 overs and four balls.

