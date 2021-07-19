Peterborough Town complete a terrific T20 double, Oundle win a nailbiter, Bourne beaten at last, Wisbech topple leaders, Market Deeping and Castor are pointless

Peterborough Town seconds after winning the Northants T20 Cup.

The club’s second team scorched to victory in the Northants T20 Cup at Wollaston just seven days after the first team had lifted the county T20 Championship trophy.

Town saw off the hosts by eight wickets in their semi-final before a remarkable century from opener Kyle Medcalf set up a 36-run final victory over Rothwell.

Man of the match Medcalf struck five sixes in an innings of 104 not out. His acceleration was rapid as he only passed 50 in the 16th over!

Saranga Rajaguru on his way to 82 for March at Ramsey. Photo: Pat Ringham.

Leg spinner Daniel Oldham then took over with a 5-25 spell as Town easily defended their final score of 171.

Oldham also bagged 4-8 in the semi-final as Wollaston were restricted to 100-9. Veer Mangat (50no) made light work of that target.

Town seconds are also flying high in Northants Division Two as a six-wicket win against Old at Bretton Gate on Saturday pushed them 26 points clear the top.

Peterborough Town’s scheduled Northants Premier Division match at Brigstock was postponed because of Covid in the hosts’ camp and the city side have dropped to third as a result. New leaders Geddington are due at Bretton Gate on Saturday (July 24).

Keddy Lesporis bowling for Ramsey against March. Photo: Pat Ringham.

Oundle won a nailbiter against Desborough by two runs at Milton Road. The visitors were 150-7 chasing Oundle’s 251 before staging an exciting late rally.

Bourne lost for the first time in the Lincs Premier Division by 89 runs at Sleaford and now have pre-season title favourites Grantham, easy eight-wicket winners at Market Deeping, breathing down their necks.

Deeping were shot out for just 111 and failed to pick up a single point.

The same fate befell Castor who were dismissed for just 56 by Newmarket in Cambs Division Two.

Wisbech beat Cambs Division One leaders Eaton Socon by eight wickets despite the home side making a respectable 235-5. An opening stand of 189 between Danny Haynes (104no) and Gary Freear (85) set Wisbech on their way.

March pipped Ramsey by three wickets at Cricketfield Lane as gifted import Saranga Rajaguru (82no & 3-39) hit form. Samuel Clarke took four wickets as Ramsey were dismissed for 184.

RESULTS

Northants Premier Division

Oundle Town 251 (M. Hodgson 52, J. Dalley 36, A. Qader 32) beat Desborough 249 (J. Watson 58, C. Craig 3-24, H. Craig 3-37, D. Costello 2-46) by 2 runs,

Postponed: Brigstock v Peterborough Town

Lincs Premier Division

Sleaford 237 (M. Kidd 3-25, J. Berry 3-32, B. Diplock 2-39) beat Bourne 148 (T, Dixon 52no) by 89 runs.

Grantham 112-2 beat Market Deeping 111 (D. Sargent 43, M. Footitt 6-28) by 8 wkts.

Cambs Division One

Wisbech Town 236-2 (D. Haynes 104no, G. Freear 85) beat Eaton Socon 235-5 (J. Carpenter 112no, J. Dunning 2-35, S. Patel 2-38) by 8 wkts.

March Town 187-7 (S. Rajaguru 82no, S. Calderon 3-25, D. Carlaw 2-20, B. Saunders 2-37) beat Ramsey 184 (K. Lesporis 52, B. Saunders 46, S. Clarke 4-38, S. Rajaguru 3-39) by 3 wkts

Cambs Division Two

Newmarket 57-1 beat Castor 56 (R. Smith 20, M. Nunn 6-23) by 9 wkts