Peterborough Town CC youngsters race to cup final success

​Peterborough Town CC were convincing winners of the Hunts Under 13 County Cup competition.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
The County Cup-winning Peterborough Town Under 13 side with coach Adam Drake.The County Cup-winning Peterborough Town Under 13 side with coach Adam Drake.
The County Cup-winning Peterborough Town Under 13 side with coach Adam Drake.

​The city youngsters beat Dean Park Academy by 10 wickets in the final at Buckden CC.

Aarav Poshala claimed four wickets as Dean Park were shot out for just 71, a total Town passed without losing a wicket.

DJ Sivaganeshan struck 32 before leaving the crease after passing the compulsory retirement mark of 30 runs.

That left Sid Shanmgaraj (19no) and Oliver Drake (16no) to finish the job for the champions.

Town now contest a regional final against the champions of Norfolk on July 9.

Town regularly host over 100 youngsters a week at Bretton Gate with all coaching undertaken by full qualified staff. There are teams for all ages, boys and girls.

Further information from http://www.peterboroughtowncc.co.uk/join or email [email protected]

