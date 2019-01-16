Peterborough Town CC’s winter junior coaching programme details

Peterborough Town start their winter junior coaching programme at Thomas Deacon Academy on Friday, February 8.

Under 9s softball for school year four and below runs from 5-6pm. From 6-7.30pm it’s Under 11 coaching (school years five and six) and then from 7.30-9pm it’s coaching for under 13s and under 15s (school years seven, eight, nine and 10).

The cost of all sessions is £5 per child. Further information from Brian Howard on 07793 535683 (Howard081@virginmedia.com) or Jamie Smith on 0717 097191 (cheesypeas2001@hotmail.com).