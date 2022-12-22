Peterborough Town CC could face a National Cup local derby and a five-team tie at the top of the Hunts Indoor League

The Werrington CC indoor team

Town have been drawn to play the winners of a preliminary round tie between Lincs Premier Division side Spalding and East Anglian Premier Division outfit Great Witchingham at Bretton Gate .

Lincs Premier Division champions Bourne will host either Bishop’s Stortford of the Herts Premier Division or Swardeston of the East Anglian Premier Division in their first round tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

INDOOR CRICKET

Five teams are level on points at the top of the Hunts & Peterborough Indoor League at Bushfield.

Teams level on points are separated initially on head to head results and then by the number of wickets taken.

Pak Azad currently lead the way from CAMRA, reigning champions Bretton, Hampton and Ufford Park with all five teams winning two and losing one of their three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pak Azad 70-2 (S. Ul Hassan 28) beat CAMRA 66 (S. Tyler 38) by 4 wickets.

Ufford Park 117-4 (D. Peeroo 29no, A. Larkin 20) beat Sheikh 113-4 (U. Hanif 35no, U. Farooq 27no, A. Latif 21) by 2 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bretton 147-2 (M. Buckingham 30no, M. Drake 28no, A. Bennett 27, R. Evans 26) beat Hampton 130-5 (J. Ali 45no, U. Khan 38).

AK11 100-4 (A. Ahmed 38no, J. Ali 2-17) beat Werrington 97-5 (M. Toseeq 36no, N. Mirza 32) by 2 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad