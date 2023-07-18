Peterborough Town CC claim first Stamford Shield win in style as old boys torment Market Deeping and an awesome weekend for Adidda CC

Peterborough Town skipper Kyle Medcalf with the Stamford T20 Shield. Photo: Jason Richardson

The pair are now Peterborough Town players and they combined in a second wicket stand of 136 which effectively settled a one-sided decider.

Green batted throughout the Town innings of 189-3 for an unbeaten 77 from 61 balls which included three sixes and three fours.

But the real fireworks came from Manzoor who smashed 67 from just 38 deliveries. He hit five sixes and five fours.

The victorious Peterborough Town team. Photo: Jason Richardson

Deeping enjoyed a steady start by compiling 40 for the first wicket, but once Hyatullah Niazi (32) and Josh Smith (25) departed the innings fell away as Danny Iqbal (3-17) and Karanpal Singh (3-32) bowled well.

It was a first Stamford Shield success for Town and a case of third time lucky as they’d lost the two previous finals to Deeping and Burghley Park.

Elsewhere Adidda returned to the top of Hunts Division One after a crushing 116-run win over city rivals Bharat Sports.

The comfortable win was enough to return Adidda to pole position, just a point clear of Elstow whose scheduled fixture at Werrington fell victim to bad weather.

Zeeshan Manzoor batting for Peterborough Town against Market Deeping. Photo: Jason Richardson

There were no such issues across the city at Thomas Deacon Academy where relatively few overs were lost.

Adidda piled up 213-6 in 43 overs before dismissing Bharat for 107. A brief rain interruption in the first innings had meant Bharat had to chase 224 in 43 overs.

Arunkumar Venkatachalam (88) and Srikanth Tummula (40) gave Adidda a bright start with an opening stand of 86 before Raghavendran Suryanarayanan added 48.

Bharat were never in the hunt as Janik Pandya and Chaitanya Dave took three wickets apiece.

Nick Green batting for Peterborough Town against Market Deeping. Photo: Jason Richardson

In South Lincs Division One Baston are fourth after skittling Moulton Harrox seconds for just 36 to seal an 88-run success.

The chief destroyer for Baston was David Conlon who took 7-6 in just six overs.