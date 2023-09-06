Peterborough Town CC at the double at Hunts League Cup Finals Day and success for Nassington CC

The winning Peterborough Town Under 9 team with coaches Lewis Bruce (left) and Vidit Matta.

​The city side triumphed at under nine and under 13 level, but failed to complete a hat-trick when beaten by Godmanchester in the under 11 final.

And there was success in the under 15 final for Nassington CC.

Town under 9s delivered a near-perfect display to win their final against Godmanchester.

Nassington CC's victorious Under 15 squad.

In this format batters bat in pairs and are deducted five runs every time they are out. They start with a total of 100 in a 12-over contest.

And the Town kids achieved the rare feat of not losing a single wicket in posting a formidable score of 190.

Godmanchester scored 57 runs in their 12 overs, but also lost seven wickets leaving Town victorious by 68 runs.

Town had beaten Waresley by 54 runs in their semi-final before emerging victorious from a 24-team entry.

The successful Peterborough Town Under 13 squad.

The winning Town squad was Leo Bruce, Vivechan Matta, Eesa Saleem, Amogh Kandikattu, Oliver Siddons, Reyyan Quayyum and Harry Walton.

Town under 13s beat Dean Academy in their final by 23 runs. They had beaten the same team in the County Cup FInal earlier in the year before travelling to within a couple of wins of a national final.

Town batted first and scored 109-6 in their 20 overs before dismissing Dean for 86 for a 23-run win.

DJ Sivaganeshan retired on 32 (batsman retire after reaching 30) and Sid Shanmugaraj scored 23 for Town.

Dean did reach 40-1 after seven overs, but Sivaganeshan (3-20) and Abdullah Raza (2-9) put the brakes on for Town.

At under 11 level teams start on 300 and lose five runs for every wicket taken.

Godmanchester avenged a defeat in last year’s final by beating Town 288-4 to 26404.

In the under 15 competition the final was again a repeat of the Cup Final from earlier in the summer.

Nassington beat Eaton Socon on that occasion and repeated the feat at Upwood.

Angus Hammond-Chambers took 3-10 and Connor McNaughton 2-27 as Socon were bowled out for 104, a total Nassington passed for the loss of four wickets with 25 balls to spare.