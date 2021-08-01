Peterborough Town bow out of National T20 Cup, but stay top of the Northants Premier Division (just), Bourne win their big game, might Manzoor sees Deeping home, Freear fires Fenman to third, Castor captain in form

Karanpal Singh on his way to 3-19 from 10 overs for Peterborough Town against Overstone. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town, who were representing Northants, fought back well with the ball to dismiss Slough for 144 after the Berkshire champions had raced to 100-3. Kirpal Singh (3-32) picked up three late wickets while opener Jamie Smith and Richard Kendall bowled steadlily for two wickets apiece.

But the city side started slowly and some fine hitting from Alex Mitchell (45 from 31 balls) wasn’t enough to get them over the line. Town posted a rather disappointing 20-over score of 132-6.

Mitchell had scored the winning runs yesterday as Town delivered an edgy performance before beating Overstone at Bretton Gate. Overstone recovered from 75-7 to reach 155 as catches were dropped and a flurry of sixes were struck. Karanpal Singh (3-19) was Town’s best bowler.

Lewis Bruce bowling for Peterborough Town against Overstone at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town then recovered from 25-3 thanks to a century stand between Sulemain Saleem (50) and David Clarke (37) before losing wickets in a clatter towards the end. Thankfully Mitchell held his nerve keep Town top of the table ahead of a game at second-placed Finedon next Saturday (August 7).

Oundle import Crystian Thurton smashed 151 from 127 balls (14 fours, seven sixes) to set up a huge 208-run win over Horton House. Cambs slow bowler Harrison Craig took 6-17 as Horton crumbled to 80 all out.

Bourne took a giant step towards the Lincs Premier Division title by beating pre-season favourites Grantham for the second time this summer. Bourne laboured to 144-7 in their 50 overs, but a patient 53 from opener Jordan Temple proved crucial on a sticky wicket as the hosts were dismissed for 124. Brandon Diplock (3-24) provided the best Bourne bowling figures. Zeeshan Manzoor’s excellent 86 not out (out of 155) steered Market Deeping to a two-wicket win over Lindum at Outgang Road. Pro Manzoor carried the Deeping reply to 154-8 although he was joined in a crucial unbeaten ninth wicket stand of 31 by stubborn tailender Nilesh Patel.

Wisbech moved up to third in Cambs Division One after an eight-wicket success over bottom club St Ives & Warboys at Harecroft Road. The visitors posted a respectable 204-8, but 97 from 70 balls (17 fours, one six) from Gary Freear in an opening stand of 153 with Danny Haynes (54) set the Fenmen up for victory. Castor skipper Reece Brown’s undefeated 66 was crucial in Castor’s three-wicket Division Two win at Saffron Walden, but Ufford Park lost to bottom club Foxton seconds.

Stanford Town, Ramsey and March Town were all beaten in Division One.

National T20 Area semi-final: Slough 144 (K. Singh 3-27, Jamie Smith 2-20, R. Kendall 2-27) beat Peterborough Town 132-6 (A. Mitchell 45, D. Clarke 26) by 12 runs.

Northants Premier Division

Oundle Town 286-8 (C. Thurston 151, C. Craig 32) beat Horton House 80 (H. Craig 6-17, W. Park 2-13) by 206 runs

Peterborough Town 156-8 (S. Saleem 50, D. Clarke 37) beat Overstone 155 (K. Singh 3-19, M. Edwards 3-38) by 2 wkts.

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 144-7 (J. Temple 54, R. Dunn 39no) beat Grantham 124 (B. Diplock 3-24, T. Dixon 2-17, B. Wright 2-21, C. Cheer 2-34) by 20 runs.

Market Deeping 155-8 (Z. Manzoor 86no) beat Lindum 154-8 (J. Smith 4-31, A. Green 3-36), by 2 wkts

Cambs Division One

St Giles 277-6 (Z. Hussain 102, R. Clarke 3-93, A. Wright 2-60) beat March 99-3 (25 overs, S. Rajaguru 61) by 25 runs (revised target after rain).

Cambridge 2nds 206-8 (P. Ramachandtraswamy 79, J. Cafferkey 2-24, S. Calderon 2-24) beat Ramsey 199 (J. Cafferkey 79, B. Saunders 38) by 7 runs

Foxton 119-8 (S. Chamberlain 8.5-2-34-5. L. Dave 2-28) beat Stamford 115 (A. Hulme 24, T. Williams 23, S. Smith 5-28) by 2 wkts

Wisbech 207-2 (G. Freear 97, D. Haynes 54, S. Albutt 36no) beat St Ives & Warboys 204-8 (M. Speed 52no, J. Dunning 2024, G. Gowler 2-52) by 8 wkts.

Cambs Division Two

Foxton 2nds 253-4 beat Ufford Park 175-9 by 37 runs (revised target after rain)