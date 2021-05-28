Peterborough Town are unbeaten in 22 months, but they’ve endured a miserable May, 16 year-old picked for Hunts senior team, the key weekend fixtures

Sam Jarvis in action.

The 16 year-old is the only Peterborough Town player selected, but Oundle’s Mark Hodgson and Conor Craig are in the 12-man squad as are Barnack pair Bashrat Hussain (captain) and Danny Malik, and Burghley Park duo Alex Ashwin and Stuart Biggs.

Squad: Hodgson, Jarvis, Valand, Craig, Levine, Malik, Pravin, Hussain, Ashwin, Biggs, Saxena.

Peterborough Town haven’t lost a Northants Premier Division game since July 2019 and yet they already face a fight to complete a hat-trick of titles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city side have been hamstrung by rain this season and suffered a third washout in succession last weekend when the big game against traditional rivals Finedon was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Meanwhile 30 miles away Old Northamptonians were stretching their lead at the top to 29 points with a fourth straight win at Rushden.

And it will get worse for Town this weekend as they are without a fixture. The chances are they will tumble from their current third spot to a mid-table position.

Town were also scheduled to host Finedon in a Northants T20 group match on Tuesday, but the weather again intervened. Town are due to host Rushden & Higham in the same competition next Tuesday (June 1, 6pm).

Oundle are one of the clubs who will pass Town tomorrow (May 29) as long as they gain a favourable result at home to bottom club Brixworth (11am).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, May 29

Northants Premier Division (11am): Oundle v Brixworth.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Sleaford v Market Deeping, Louth v Bourne.

Cambs Division One (noon): Cambridge 2nds v Ramsey, Foxton v Stamford, March v St Giles, St Ives & Warboys v Wisbech.

Cambs Division Two (12.30pm): Blunham v Castor, Ufford Park v Waresley.

Sunday, May 30

Eastern Counties Cup (11am): Hunts v Northants Academy.

Rutland Division One (12.30pm): Barnack v Peterborough Town, City v Uffington, Market Deeping v Wisbech.

Monday, May 31