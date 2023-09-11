Peterborough Town aim to play the role of party poopers on successive Saturdays and Market Deeping superstar completes a stunning all-round season

Hayatullah Niazi bowling for Market Deeping.

Town put a spoke in Brigstock’s Northants Premier Division title charge last saturday with a five-wicket win in a low-scoring game.

That meant reigning champions Finedon moved back to the top, but the last-day fixtures send them to Bretton Gate to face Town this Saturday (September 16, 11am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for Town and a Brigstock success at home to Old Northamptonians would mean an unexpected first title success for a team boasting ex-Bretton Gate stars Asim Butt and Mohammed Danyaal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Green batting for Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

All-rounder Nick Green, who has enjoyed an excellent first full season at Town, carries the biggest threat to Finedon. Green returned career best figures of 6-19 at Brigstock which included a hat-trick from the last three balls of the innings as the hosts were skittled for 100.

Town eased to victory in 25 overs with opener Josh Smith finishing unbeaten on 38.

The city side, who are set to finish a disappointing fourth, should be at full strength this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle Town’s excellent season looks set to end without a trophy.

They have a mathematical chance of finishing top, but they would need Brigstock and Finedon to lose, and for the latter to pick up no more than one point.

Oundle, who host Geddington on Saturday, won their penultimate match by six wickets at relegation favourites Overstone Park.

Not for the first time this season Conor Craig was the star of the show claiming 6-17 as Overstone were bowled out for 127, although Patrick Harrington had to whack a quickfire 54 (32 balls) to get Oundle home after they’d slipped to 34-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LINCS PREMIER DIVISON​Market Deeping’s brilliant all-rounder Hayatullah Niazi finished his season in spectacular style.

​Niazi crashed 149 from just 86 balls as Deeping piled up 362-4 in 50 overs against Spalding at Outgang Road.

The Norwegian international struck 11 sixes and 14 fours. His first 50 arrived in a relatively sedate 49 balls, but his next 50 took just 19 balls.

Spalding batted solidly in reply finishing on 268-6 after Niazi had taken two early wickets. Nilantha Atappattu made 83 for Spalding with Josh Lawrence finishing on 67 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Niazi’s second ton of the season and he scored 606 Premier Division runs at a strike rate of just over 132!

Niazi will also take the most wickets in the competition for the second season in a row. He finished with 47 victims at 13.34 runs apiece, nine more than any other bowler.