Sam Evison batted well for Bourne against Spalding.

First Dan Stanley clubbed 131 from just 64 balls (10 sixes, 13 fours) as Bracebridge compiled an imposing 338-8 in 50 overs.

Deeping slumped to 116-7 in reply before Lee Peacock walloped 11 sixes in a 30-ball 82!

Deeping, who dropped two places to fourth, are now in their customary position behind neighbours Bourne Town in the table.

​As expected Bourne were far too powerful for a Spalding side who have started the league season reasonably well as they powered to their victory target of 173 in just 23 overs at the Abbey Lawn.

Sam Evison struck 77 from 59 balls (11 fours, three sixes) and skipper Jack Berry whacked 40 from 25 balls (seven fours) in an opening stand of 105.

Berry, Rob Bentley and Corey Young each took two wickets earlier in the day.

It was predictably harder the following day at Essex Premier League side Wanstead and Snaresbrook in an Area Final of the ECB Club KO competition.

Jonathan Cheer top scored with 41 as Bourne recovered from 2-2 to post 167 all out, but heavy rain arrived with Wanstead 63-1 from 13 overs, enough to claim victory after a Duckworth-Lewis calculation.

Deeping are at Spalding on Saturday, but Bourne, who are second, are without a fixture.

Ufford Park are facing a relegation battle in Cambs Division Two.

They’ve lost five of their six completed matches so far, the latest by six wickets at Burwell & Exning to fall 36 points from safety.

Andy Larkin (64no) at least batted well in Ufford’s 158 all out.

Castor are also struggling, They lost by six wickets at leaders Sawston & Babraham seconds despite an opening stand of 94 from Tom Beale (51) and skipper Mark Wheat (41).

Ramsey’s Aussie wicket-keeper James Horn smacked 111 not out from 94 balls as his side amassed 324-3 in 50 overs to set up a huge 172-run win over Blunham.

Horn put an unbroken fixth wicket stand of 146 with Jordan Cafferkey (62no).