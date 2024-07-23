Pak Azad.

​Pak Azad are on course for a memorable season.

​The city side won the inaugural Peterborough Bash League Cup Final with a four-wicket win over hosts Orton Park and they have a 31-point lead at the top of Division Four East of the Rutland League after a nine-wicket win over second-placed Hampton.

Pak Azad’s Najeeb Ur-Rehman bagged 3-23 in the final of a 20 over competition, but unbeaten scores of 35 from Divyeash Vaseeharan and Tom Wilkin ensured Orton posted a respectable 154-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Pak Azad got home with an over to spare with Sharoz Hussain (37no) their top scorer.

The Pak Azad team that won the Peterborough Bash League Cup. Photo Keely Durham

Asam Ali (4-24) was the main man as Hampton were despatched for just 89 in the Rutland League game.

In Division One Tashwin Lukas compiled a crucial 57 not out as leaders City CC pipped Uppingham by three wickets and Hazrat Umar claimed 5-5 from just 16 balls as second-placed Werrington beat Barnack in a low scoring game by 60 runs.

James Laud struck a century in Burghley Park’s win at Long Sutton and Kyle Medcalf (82no) and Zeeshan Manzoor (52no) batted positively as Peterborough Town surged to a nine-wicket win over Newborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Two leaders Werrington seconds were beaten at Stamford Town seconds whose openers Liam Dave (82) and Ben Doyle (62) put on 145 for the first wicket.

The Newborough team that won the Peterborough Bash League Plate. Photo Keely Durham

Division Three leaders Orton Park were also beaten by two wickets at bottom club LGR, although they almost defended a team total of 68 thanks to a five-wicket haul for Jalen James.

**​Newborough CC won the Bash League Plate Final by 33 runs against Whittlesey at Orton Park CC. Top scorers for Newborough in a total of 174-7 were Joe Mills (36, 23 balls) and David Cooper (35, 20 balls). Andy Phillips cracked an unbeaten 46 in Whittlesey’s 141-9 with Chester Hercock taking 4-32 and Jake Carlin 2-17 for Newborough.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Pace bowler Hugo Bell took 7-23 as Championship leaders Burghley Park beat Billingborough by 10 wickets in a match that lasted less than 37 overs. James Laud smacked an unbeaten 60 from 48 balls as Park raced to their victory target of 78.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Park seconds were set just 109 for victory in their Division Two match at home to Billingborough seconds and they eased home by four wickets. Matthew Williams took 4-1 from four overs and two balls for the leaders.

Andy Johnson struck an unbeaten 66 in a losing cause for Castor seconds against Grantham thirds.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Peterborough Knights remained in control of Division Two following an eight-wicket win over Biggleswade. Arsalan Manzoor took 5-25 as Biggleswade were shot out for just 77.

Werrington are second after a 66-run win over LGR seconds. Ubaid Ur Rehman Fiyaz (51) top scored in Werrington’s 227 with 4-22 from Junaid Hussain undermining LGR's reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bretton won a cracking game by two wickets at Nassington. The hosts posted a strong 247-9 with Arbas Nawaz contributing 76, but an unbeaten 53 from Omar Ali Khan and 50 from Shakil Hussain saw Bretton home.