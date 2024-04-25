High-class Oundle Town CC all-rounder Conor Craig. Photo David Lowndes.

​Oundle finished a club best third in the Northants Premier Division last season. They beat neighbours Peterborough Town twice and finished above them in the table – both were historic achievements for the club.

Mark Hodgson is back at the Oundle helm as last season’s skipper Tommy Simeons is concentrating on his university studies and the men from Milton Road have signed promising young batsman Sam Batten from Brixworth.

Oundle also hope to be able to make the occasional call on local lad Josh Hull, a seam bowler currently making waves with Leicestershire’s first-class team.

Oundle are also hoping to sign a seam bowler from South Africa, but that is subject to visa approval.

“We surprised a lot of teams last season,” Hodgson said. “But a couple of silly defeats cost us.

"I know teams around us have strengthened a lot, but I’m confident we can push Finedon and Brigstock again.

"The Craig brothers, Connor and Harrison, are high quality and it will be fascinating to see how Sam Jarvis, Billy Amas and Pat Harrington go after spending the winter in Australia.

"Having Billy for a whole season is great as he is a high-class wicket-keeper who adds batting depth and if we can get Josh Hull for a game or two that would be a massive bonus.”