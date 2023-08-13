Conor Craig on his way to a superb 138 for Oundle Town against Brigstock. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The game between Oundle Town and Brigstock featured two superb centruries and a brilliant finish with the visitors taking a firm grip on the title race after sneaking home by one wicket.

It looked like the competition’s top all-rounder Conor Craig had seized the initiative for Oundle by cracking a wonderful 138 to rescue the home side from 95-5 and lead then to an imposing 50-over score of 312-9.

Craig hit 11 fours and eight sixes after arriving at the crease with his side struggling on 16-2.

Oundle Town opener Will Park is comprehensively bowled by Brigstock's former Peterborough Town star Mohammed Danyaal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Craig was assisted first by Jonathan Dalley (44) and then by Tom Norman who bashed a rapid 50 from just 26 balls.

But Oundle hadn’t reckoned on the aggressive brilliance of city-based former Peterborough Town player Mohammed Saif who smashed 173 from just 121 balls to put Brigstock in the driving seat.

Saif struck 22 fours and seven sixes.

Saif was finally dismissed by Craig (3-55) and Brigstock promptly slumped from 274-4 to 274-7 before edging home with eight balls to spare.

Mohammed Danyaal bowling for Brigstock at Oundle Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sam Jarvis (3-51) did his bit to help Oundle back into the game.

As a result Brigstock are now 13 points clear of reigning champions Finedon at the top with Oundle, who haven’t won any of their last four completed games, a further five points back in third.

Peterborough Town are fourth, 35 points off top spot, but they do have the top three still to play. They finish with games at Brigstock and at home to Finedon.

Town made hard work of beating lowly Overstone Park at Bretton Gate yesterday after the visitors posted a very decent 279-8. Northants staff member Gus Miller top scored with 84.

Town slipped to 31-2 and then 207-6, but an unbeaten 57 from 52 balls from number seven Scott Howard saw them home with seven balls to spare.

Captain David Clarke had earlier contributed 59, while Zeeshan Manzoor struck 46 from 39 balls.

Town and Oundle take on the division's bottom two this Saturday as the latter travel to last-placed Old Northamptonians and Town visit an improving Kislingbury Temperance team.