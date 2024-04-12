Terry Rawlings (left).

​Rawlings has played for Ufford for over 60 years after playing his first match for the club as a teenager.

Up until 2019 he was playing every week, but he now only plays a couple of matches a season and spends the rest of the time scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rawlings has been Ufford Park fixture secretary for 59 consecutive years (2025 will be his 60th year in the role) and has been one of the groundsman at the club for the last 40 years.

Terry Rawlings (left).

He received an ECB Natwest Oscar (Outstanding Services to Cricket Award) in 2011.

He won the award after receiving a lifetime achievement award from Hunts CCC.

Rawlings received his ECB award from former England cricket captain Mike Gatting and then met winners from all over the country on a special day at Lord’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rawlings has been on the Rutland League Committee since the league started in 1982 and he is also the organiser of the popular Stamford Cup and Stamford Shield 20-over competitions.

He also used to be involved with the Hunts Over 50s team.

Sunday’s match will involve current and former Ufford Park players, all of whom have played with Rawlings.

England and Leicestershire fast bowler Jonathan Agnew started his career at Ufford Park.