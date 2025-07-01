Orton Park CC's two-pronged title attack, Gangwar breaks out in Sawtry success

Dylan Jenkins bowling for Moulton Harrox seconds. Photo David Lowndes.

Orton Park have mounted a two-pronged title attack in the South Lincs League.

The first team are second in Division One after a six-wicket win at Ancaster and the second team hold the same position in Division Two after a high-scoring 20-run victory at home to Grantham thirds.

Ancaster reached 119-0 before struggling to 195-9, while Orton Park were also labouring at 74-4 before winning without losing another wicket. Adam Boothman (4-31) and Clive Evans (3-32) were the bowling stars for the city side before a match-winning partnership between Tom Wilkin (65no) and Richard Morris (47no) kept them in touch with leaders Freiston.

Moulton Harrox seconds are bottom of this division. They’ve lost all eight of their completed matches, the latest by 170 runs at Heckington.

In Division Two Navneet Agnihotri (65), Mohammed Zubair (63no), Matthew Jarvis (50) and Vidit Matta (47) all scored well as Orton Park seconds amassed 276-5 in their 45 overs. The visitors made a good fist of their reply finishing on 256-6 as Abbas Qureshi and Sahit Balla each picked up two wickets.

Orton Park are two points behind Skegness seconds at this level with Castor a further five points back in third after a 79-run win at Newborough seconds. Kieran Rodgers finished 100 not out for the winners who scored 248-6.

In Hunts Division One Muhammed Ayub Khattak struck an undefeated 116 in a handsome win at Buckden, while Hampton won a key game towards the bottom of the table at Werrington by seven wickets. Sam Frost and Vijay Vijayan took three wickets apiece in Werrington’s 179 all out before Jon Dee (74no) and Saqab Ali (51) guided Hampton home.

Royal Strikers are leading the city title challenge in Division Two. A three-wicket win over Blunham kept them in second place, just two points behind leaders Blunham seconds. Lenu Leons (73 & 2-17) and Robin Jose (4-37) were the Strikers’ star men.

Neil Suckling cracked 108 for Sawtry in a four-wicket win over Sheikh 11 for whom Adnan Latif closed on 116 not out. Arbas Nawaz (74) and Neil Buckingham (68) scored well in defeats for Nassington and Bretton respectively.

Peterborough Town thirds are 13 points clear at the top of Division Three after a 102-run win at Hampton seconds. Youngster Jos Walker top scored for Town with 54 in a total of 208-6.

Town fourths were 101-run winners over Blunham thirds in Division Four with Sujay Iyer top scoring for the city side in this one with 65 not out. Kyle Irving bagged 4-26 in Blunham’s 99 all out.

Bharat Sports seconds are third in this section after demolishing Brampton by 208 runs to make it six wins in seven matches. Auritra Basu (129) and Harsh Joshi (100no) dominated Bharat’s 393-4. It was a second ton of the season for Joshi who faced just 45 balls and struck 12 4s and 6 sixes. Joshi also took 5-21 in Brampton’s 105.

Man-of-the-match in Sawtry’s 5-wicket win against LGR in Rutland Division Four West was Vineet Gangwar who followed bowling figures of 4-35 with an innings of 112.