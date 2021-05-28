Orton Park CC and Nassington represented in Hunts Womens team
Orton Park CC have four players in the Hunts Womens side to tackle Cambridgeshire in an East of England Championship match at Ramsey on Monday (May 31, 11am).
Friday, 28th May 2021, 9:42 am
Chloe Sainsbury, Karla Durham, Kaushicaa Vaseeharan and Natalie Durham are the Orton players taking part in a 45-over match.
Nassington’s Sophie Lawrence and Charlotte Aylore have also been selected.
Hunts squad: Abigail Butcher (Flitwick), Amber Mays (Bishop’s Stortford), Annabelle Woodward (Upwood),
Charlotte Aylmore (Nassington), Chloe Sainsbury (Orton Park), Karla Durham (Orton Park), Kaushicaa Vaseeharan (Orton Park), Lottie Taylor (Clifton), Natalie Durham (Orton Park), Poppy O’Driscoll (Buckden), Sophie Lawrence (Nassington), Zara Dighton (Bluntisham).