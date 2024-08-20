One title won, one almost won for dominant Burghley Park, McAlpine magnificence for Baston, Pak Azad clinch a Rutland crown

Sam Manton batting for Newborough against Boston. Photo David Lowndes

​Burghley Park are a win away from clinching the South Lincs Championship title.

​Park have a 50-point lead at the top after trouncing Grantham seconds by 143 runs.

Sam Potter’s 91-ball 101, 74 from Oscar Jackson and 51 off 36 balls by Pete Foster helped the leaders recover from 37-3 to post an imposing 45-over total of 291-8. Potter (3-3) also shone with the ball as Grantham were despatched for 148.

Second-placed Moulton Harrox delayed inevitable Park celebrations by seeing off Bourne seconds by eight wickets.

Newborough beat Boston by 112 runs after reaching 247-7 in their 45 overs with Tom Shipman top scoring on 68 not out and Vamshi Parvathaneni (52), Sam Manton (39) and David Cooper (32) also scoring well. Boston were dismissed for 135 in reply with David Cope (4-14) and Shiva Teekasingh (3-34) returning the best figures.

Burghley Park seconds have now sealed the Division Two title after a tight two-wicket win at Grantham thirds. Chris Armstrong’s unbeaten 83 saw Park to their modest victory target of 152. The club’s first and second team have lost just once apiece in their summer of domination.

Top individual performer in Division Two was Jules McAlpine of Baston. He followed an unbeaten 119 with a bowling spell of 4-20 in a 60-run win over Moulton Harrox seconds.

Ketton Sports maintained a healthy lead at the top of Division One after an eight-wicket win over Ancaster. Brad Lucas (83 not out) and the prolific Dan Hughes (68 not out) put on a match-winning stand of 123 for the table-toppers.

Adnan Latif was in outstanding all-round form for Sheikh 11.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Adnan Latif was all the all-round star as Sheikh 11 beat Sawtry by three wickets in Division Two.

Sawtry looked set to post even more than the 257 they managed until Latif (4-22) intervened. And Latif got the run chase off to a perfect start with an innings of 99 before Usman Farooq (47no) smashed 14 from the final over to complete the win. James Wiltshire (74) had top scored for Sawtry.

Peterborough Knights are back on top of the table after demolishing Stamford Town seconds by nine wickets. The hosts were skittled for a paltry 51 with Arslan Manzoor taking 5-17.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

There’s a possible Rutland Division One title decider at Bretton Gate on Sunday (noon) when leaders City CC make the short trip to Peterborough Town CC for the big game.

Town are currently fourth and 39 points adrift of City, but they have three matches in hand. A win for the hosts would make them hot favourites for a fifth title in six seasons.

City, who are chasing their first title, received a walkover from bottom club Long Sutton last weekend, while Town were making light work of Burghley Park’s 218 to win by nine wickets.

Zeeshan Manzoor (98 not out, 76 balls) and captain Kyle Medcalf (85 not out) were the Town batsmen in form. Keyan Gace had opened up with 50 for Burghley with young Nofal Raja taking three wickets for the city side.

Asim Butt struck 107 for reigning champions Barnack in a 37-run win at Uppingham.

Pak Azad can’t be caught at the top of the Division Four East table after a nine-wicket rout of Market Overton who were rushed out for 74.

Danyaal Iqbal (3-0), Mohammed Zubair (3-39), Mohammed Ayub (2-8) and Aryan Iqbal (2-27) did the damage for the champions.

Overseas star Flynn McMillan (157) and Ruari Drumm (101no) starred for Moulton Harrox in a 185-run win over United Sports seconds.