Now Monty joins the 'Big Show' with the England cricket legends at Bretton Gate

Monty Panesar.

​The slow left armer, who made 77 appearances for England including 50 in Tests, will play for the Professional Cricket Asociation (PCA) England Legends XI against Peterborough Town in a fund-raising T20 match at Bretton Gate (4pm).

Panesar’s appearance takes the number of England caps in the Legends team to over 500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panesar burst onto the England scene in 2006. His obvious love of the sport and enthusiasm made him a firm fans favourite.

The Bedford School student came through the ranks at Northamptonshire when one of his contemporaries was Graham Swann who would surpass him to become England’s number one spinner.

Both played club cricket matches for Northants Academy at Bretton Gate.

But Panesar went on to take a respectable 167 Test wickets at a shade over 34 apiece. He also took 26 wickets in limited over internationals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also are playing at Bretton Gate are former Test regulars Phil Defreitas, a seam bowler who made 147 England appearances across all formats of the sport, and quick bowler Andy Caddick who racked up 116 caps for his country.

Also confirmed for the match are all-rounder Samit Patel (60 caps), wicket-keeper Chris Read (51), all-rounder Adam Hollioke (39), quick bowler Sajjid Mahmood (38), opening bowler Alex Tudor (13), and free-scoring batsmen Mark Alleyne (10) and Mal Loye (7).

Fast bowler Tudor will skipper the side. He was famously left stranded on 99 not out at the end of one England innings, just like Jonny Bairstow in the last Ashes match.

The Legends team travel the country helping to broaden the appeal of cricket, while also raising funds for the grassroots game and for nominated charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Town will use the occasion to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital and for the club’s thriving youth set-up.

Corporate sponsorship and VIP packages wil account for most of the money raised as general admission is free with Town keen to see as many young fans as possible turn up for the game.