Northants to tackle a South Asian Academy and Surrey at Bretton Gate
Northants 2nds are in action at Peterborough Town CC twice in two days this week.
On Tuesday they host the South Asian Cricket Academy and on Wednesday they tackle Surrey 2nds. Both one day games start at 11am and admission is free. Free parking at Bretton Gate is also available and the bar will be open all day for both matches.
