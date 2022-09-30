Nick picked for Over 70s Ashes tour, but sponsorship would come in handy

Nick Andrews (right) with England teammate Stu Unwin from a previous tour.

The off-spinning all-rounder is part of an 18-man squad who will play 11 matches in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, including three one-day internationals in January and February.

It will be Andrews’ third England tour after Barbados in 2015 and Australia in 2016 when he was part of an over 60s squad.

The trip is entirely self-funding and the team are seeking sponsors to help cover costs.