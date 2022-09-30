Nick picked for Over 70s Ashes tour, but sponsorship would come in handy
Market Deeping maestro Nick Andrews has been selected to play for England in an over 70s Ashes tour of Australia next year.
By Alan Swann
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:00 am
The off-spinning all-rounder is part of an 18-man squad who will play 11 matches in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, including three one-day internationals in January and February.
It will be Andrews’ third England tour after Barbados in 2015 and Australia in 2016 when he was part of an over 60s squad.
The trip is entirely self-funding and the team are seeking sponsors to help cover costs.
Anyone interested should contact Nick by e-mail to [email protected] or by phone to 07742 022 477.