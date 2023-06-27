News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Niazi’s incredible knock is up there with the best as Market Deeping set up final date with old foes, plus Cambs League round-up

Pro Hayatullah Niazi blasted Market Deeping into the final of the Stamford T20 Shield with a vicious semi-final onslaught at Ufford Park.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 07:53 BST
Hayatullah Niazi.Hayatullah Niazi.
Hayatullah Niazi.

​Niazi, batting at three, came to the crease in the fifth over and whacked a dozen sizes and 17 fours in an innings of 174 not out!

He dominated a second wicket stand of 218 with Connor Gillett (54no) as Deeping amassed a staggering 268-1 on one of the smallest local grounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ufford fought bravely in reply and posted an impressive 233-9 before accepting defeat. Tom Cooper led the way with 96 which included a mere six sixes and nine fours.

Chris Gayle. Photo Alex Davidson Getty Images.Chris Gayle. Photo Alex Davidson Getty Images.
Chris Gayle. Photo Alex Davidson Getty Images.
Most Popular

Niazi’s knock is one short of Chris Gayle’s professional record of 175 in a 20 over game and two more than the international record held by Aaron Finch of Australia.

Deeping will play old foes Peterborough Town in the final on July 17. Town eased to a 75-run win over Newborough after reaching 198-4 in their 20 overs in their semi-final. Town stars on the night were Chris Milner (86), Zeeshan Manzoor (54) and Shiv Darbar (5-20).

Ufford are one of three local teams sitting in the bottom four places in Cambs Division Two and they are in most danger of the drop with a 32-point gap to Castor to close before the end of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ufford and Castor both went down by 8 wickets last weekend to Saffron Walden and Burwell & Exning respectively.

Stamford are 15 points above Castor after their own heavy defeat, by 124 runs at leaders Sawston & Babraham.

Ramsey delivered an outstanding all-round Division One performance to see off Foxton Granta by 129 runs. Michael Cafferkey (74 & 3-28), Ben Saunders (69) and Tommy Morrison (62) were their men in form.

Related topics:Market DeepingUfford Park