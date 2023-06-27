Hayatullah Niazi.

​Niazi, batting at three, came to the crease in the fifth over and whacked a dozen sizes and 17 fours in an innings of 174 not out!

He dominated a second wicket stand of 218 with Connor Gillett (54no) as Deeping amassed a staggering 268-1 on one of the smallest local grounds.

Ufford fought bravely in reply and posted an impressive 233-9 before accepting defeat. Tom Cooper led the way with 96 which included a mere six sixes and nine fours.

Chris Gayle. Photo Alex Davidson Getty Images.

Niazi’s knock is one short of Chris Gayle’s professional record of 175 in a 20 over game and two more than the international record held by Aaron Finch of Australia.

Deeping will play old foes Peterborough Town in the final on July 17. Town eased to a 75-run win over Newborough after reaching 198-4 in their 20 overs in their semi-final. Town stars on the night were Chris Milner (86), Zeeshan Manzoor (54) and Shiv Darbar (5-20).

Ufford are one of three local teams sitting in the bottom four places in Cambs Division Two and they are in most danger of the drop with a 32-point gap to Castor to close before the end of the season.

Ufford and Castor both went down by 8 wickets last weekend to Saffron Walden and Burwell & Exning respectively.

Stamford are 15 points above Castor after their own heavy defeat, by 124 runs at leaders Sawston & Babraham.