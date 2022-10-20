George Woods batting for Newborough CC last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Bulls applied to join the Lincs Premier Division for next season after finishing second in the South Lincs Premier Division in 2022.

Grantham seconds, who won the title by 48 points, are ineligible for promotion as the club’s first team are already a Lincs Premier Division club.

But Newborough’s application to play in the same competition as local big hitters Bourne, who have won the last two Premier Division titles, and Market Deeping was rejected as the club does not have a Clubmark accreditation

Clubmark is proof that a club is sustainable, well run and provides the right environment for its members. There were also concerns about the outfield at the club’s St Martin’s Road base.

Newborough will again compete at South Lincs Premier Division level in 2023, while working towards a promotion to the county’s top flight.

Newborough won the Peterborough Midweek League’s Killingworth Cup competition last season.

Other Midweek League winners were:

Division 1 – Werrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2 – Strikers

Division 3 – Orton Park

John Bigham Plate Final – Orton Park.

Hunts League champions were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1 – Burghley Park

Division 2 – Werrington

Division 3 – Huntingdon Alliance for Indians

Division 4 – Biggleswade 2nds

Advertisement Hide Ad