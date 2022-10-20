Newborough Bulls CC charge is blocked by red tape
Newborough Cricket Club’s attempt to move into the big time has failed, for now.
The Bulls applied to join the Lincs Premier Division for next season after finishing second in the South Lincs Premier Division in 2022.
Grantham seconds, who won the title by 48 points, are ineligible for promotion as the club’s first team are already a Lincs Premier Division club.
But Newborough’s application to play in the same competition as local big hitters Bourne, who have won the last two Premier Division titles, and Market Deeping was rejected as the club does not have a Clubmark accreditation
Clubmark is proof that a club is sustainable, well run and provides the right environment for its members. There were also concerns about the outfield at the club’s St Martin’s Road base.
Newborough will again compete at South Lincs Premier Division level in 2023, while working towards a promotion to the county’s top flight.
Newborough won the Peterborough Midweek League’s Killingworth Cup competition last season.
Other Midweek League winners were:
Division 1 – Werrington.
Division 2 – Strikers
Division 3 – Orton Park
John Bigham Plate Final – Orton Park.
Hunts League champions were:
Division 1 – Burghley Park
Division 2 – Werrington
Division 3 – Huntingdon Alliance for Indians
Division 4 – Biggleswade 2nds
Division 5 – Houghton and Wyton