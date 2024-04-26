New skipper Nick Green in action for Peterborough Town CC last summer. Photo David Lowndes.

After winning three top-flight titles in a row between 2019 and 2021, the city side have lost control of the competition in the last two years as major rivals Finedon have claimed back-to-back top spots.

Last season Town even faded to finish fourth, a poor effort by their own high standards, but new captain Nick Green is confident his team will be battling for honours again this summer.

Town have been boosted by the arrival of an Aussie off-spinning all-rounder in Lachie McMillan and the regular availability of highly-regarded teenage leg spinner Rohan Kundaje.

Old favourites such as Josh Smith, Chris Milner, Lewis Bruce and David Clarke are all still around. Clarke will revert to the batting ranks after eight successful years as skipper.

Aggressive all-rounder Dan Costello has been named as Green’s vice captain. They could well share new ball bowling duties.

“I expect us to go well,” Green insisted. “To be frank it was a rubbish season for us last year. We lost the title in the red ball part of the season with some poor performances and results, but we will be better this summer.

"Lachie is a top player and person. I played with him in Australia and he’s a great addition to the squad. I also expect Rohan to progress and we have a solid team of players proven at this level.

"Finedon are bound to be challenging again, but we will also be a team to beat.”

Town start their season on Saturday at home to Kislingbury Temperance (11am), who can call on the services of Northants first-team opener Ricardo Vasconcelos.

The league will again be split into half 50-over win/draw/lose cricket and half win/lose 50-over matches. There will T20 fun in the middle of the season, a competition won by Town last summer.

Outstanding all-rounder Bruce won’t play in the opening game, but is back to play in the first round of the ECB Club Championship KO against Fakenham at Bretton Gate the following day (see right).