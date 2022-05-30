Nassington CC's new clubhouse opening with, from left, first-team captain Dan Anslow, groundsman Billy Taylor, Jonathan Agnew and club chairman Matt Blakely. Photo: David Lowndes.

BBC radio legend and former England Test match bowler Jonathan Agnew, who started his cricket career at nearby Ufford Park, was guest of honour at the opening ceremony before a friendly T20 game was played between Nassington and Newborough.

And at the weekend Nassington teenager Ben Goold, a National League hockey player for City of Peterborough, cracked his firest century in men’s cricket to help set up a 127-run win over Sheikh 11 in a Hunts Division Two match. Asif Ali (41) also batted well in Nassington’s 261-7 before Sheikh 11 were dismissed for 134 in reply.

Nassington were also big winners in a Rutland Division Four game at East Carlton. Dylan Hooper struck 51 from 43 balls in Nassington’s 221-8 before Arbas Nawaz claimed 4-17 as the hosts were shot out for 101.

Also in Division Four there was a remarkable game at Benefield where the hosts were rushed out for just 71 and yet still beat United Sports by 38 runs!

Robert Head (6-20) and John Ironmonger (4-10) shared the wickets for Benefield with the last six batsmen of United Sports failing to score a single run between them.

Captain Connor Parnell struck a ton in Castor’s 88-run win at Long Sutton in Division Four, while brother Oliver (54) and Jack Calpin (52) scored well in Orton Park’s win at Ufford Park seconds.

In Division One City and Barnack both overtook inactive champions Peterborough Town at the top of the table. Asim Butt (5-27 & 93) was in sparkling form form Barnack in a five-wicket success at Burghley Park, while Zeshan Arif (55) and Tashwin Lukas (4-31) were the stars of City’s 21-run win at Uppingham.

In Division Two Andrew Hulme’s 112 not out and 94 from Alex Birch enabled Stamford Town to post 250-6 in their 45 overs which proved 35 runs too many for Werrington.