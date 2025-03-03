Hayatullah Niazi in action for Market Deeping. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough Town Cricket Club have sealed a major signing in their attempt to regain their position as top dogs in the Northants Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Norwegian international pace bowler Hayatulluh Niazi has made the short trip from Market Deeping CC to Bretton Gate after spending three outstanding seasons at Outgang Road.

Niazi took most wickets in the Lincs Premier Division in both 2022 and 2023 and finished in the top 10 last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Afghani-born star took 53 wickets at an impressive 12.60 runs apiece in 2022 and then 47 wickets at 13.34 the following year.

Hayatullah Niazi in action for Market Deeping CC. Photo David Lowndes.

Bowlers are restricted to 10 overs apiece at this level, but can bowl 15 in the first-half of the Northants Premier Division.

Niazi’s numbers dropped a little last summer, but 35 wickets at 27.20 was still good enough for sixth place in the wicket-takers list.

Niazi is also an explosive middle order batsman. After a quiet first season with the bat at Deeping (499 runs at an average of 27.22) he bashed 609 runs at 46.85 in 2023 and a personal best 825 runs at 41.25 last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niazi, who is currently playing in Dubai, will certainly add firepower to Town’s attack and it could be a formidable pace partnership alongside another ex-Deeping all-rounder Nick Green.

Town, who will be skippered by David Clarke again this season, appear to have held on to their star names as they seek to end Finedon’s three-year stranglehold on the Premier Division title.

Town had won it for three years in a row before Finedon became the dominant force. Both clubs will need to keep an eye on Oundle Town who pipped Town to second place last summer, the best finish in their history.

Oundle’s young all-rounder Sam Jarvis is thought to have continued his tour of local clubs by moving to Market Deeping. He’s also previously played for Peterborough Town, Orton Park and Newborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town start their Northants Premier Division season with a humdinger against Finedon at Bretton Gate on April 26 (11am). Oundle open their season at home to Geddington.

Deeping kick off their Lincs Premier Division season at home to champions Scunthorpe on April 26 when Bourne host Grimsby, Spalding entertain Bracebridge Heath and newly-promoted Burghley Park are at home to Sleaford.