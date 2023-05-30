Bevan Stokie on his way to a ton for Castor against United Sports in the Rutland League. Photo: David Lowndes.

The hosts’ 231 looked out of reach when Deeping were reduced to 72-4, but some resilient batting from David Sargeant (49), Sam Malton (47) and captain James Hook (45no) saw the visitors home with two overs to spare.

Spalding picked up a second win on the spin by beating the once mighty Bracebridge Heath by five wickets.

Nilantha Atapattu finished with 4-34 as Bracebridge closed on 198-9 before Ethan Lawrence (58no) guided Spalding home.

Castor batsman Sam Johnson in action against United Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bourne are seeking a hat-trick of titles at this level, but back-to-back defeats has given them work to do. Grantham proved 53 runs too good last weekend and Bourne capped a poor weekend by also bowing out of the ECB National Club KO Cup by 107 runs at East Premier League side Sawston & Babraham.

Ufford Park and Stamford Town got off the mark in Cambs Division Two in terrific style.

Ufford beat Godmanchester by 98 runs, while Stamford crushed bottom club Waresley by 150 runs.

Tanvir Hussain (57) top scored in Ufford’s 248 all-out. He also took two wickets as Godmanchester were despatched for 147 although Wahed Javed (4-30) did most of the damage.

A ton from opener Alex Birch (109) and 89 from Lewis Spice helped power Stamford up to 302-6 in their 50 overs. The pair put on 184 for the third wicket.

Castor struggled again though. They were shot out for 84 by St Ives & Warboys to complete a 134-run defeat at Port Lane.

Ramsey and March were both beaten in Division One.

Barnack stretched their lead at the top of Rutland Division One to 25 points with a 46-run win over City seconds.

But a couple of the bigger clubs in the area Market Deeping and Wisbech are struggling to raise sides and keep conceding matches. Deeping are currently on -60 points and Wisbech are on -67!

Newborough are top of Division Two after David Cooper’s 105 set up a 157-run win over Whittlesey.

In Division Three Bevan Stokie cracked 110 as Castor beat United Sports by 123 runs. Sam Johnson (35 & 4-15) enjoyed a strong all-round day.